World’s First Personal UV-Texture Printer Raises Record-Setting $44M on Kickstarter

The eufyMake E1 UV Printer recently launched on Kickstarter, drawing attention for its promise to bring professional-grade printing to home users and small businesses alike.

With the rise of home-based creators and entrepreneurs, desktop printing technology has evolved significantly in recent years. EufyMake, a brand known for its innovative consumer electronics, aims to carve out a niche in this growing market with the introduction of its new UV printer. Having raised a whopping $44,607,641 by 17,096 backers with 67 hours to go on Kickstarter as of writing, there is clearly a high demand for what the company calls “The world’s first personal 3D-texture UV printer.” Yesterday Kickstarter shared that the eufyMake E1 UV Printer is the platform’s most funded campaign ever.

What is UV Printing?

UV printing technology, which utilizes ultraviolet light to cure ink during printing, has traditionally been reserved for industrial-scale operations due to its complexity and high cost. However, the eufyMake E1 seeks to change this dynamic by offering a user-friendly design that promises high-quality results without the hefty price tag typically associated with UV printers.

Feature Overview

The eufyMake E1 is designed to print on a wide variety of materials, including wood, metal, acrylic, leather, glass, ceramic, and PVC. It is also capable of printing directly on objects like phone cases, laptops, and other personal electronics, as well as customized signage, product labels, and even curved items such as tumblers with the device’s optional Rotary Attachment Accessory. This wide material compatibility makes the E1 suitable for both personal and commercial projects, such as promotional merchandise, art reproductions, personalized gifts, and small-scale manufacturing.

The printer offers a maximum print area of approximately 180 by 130 millimeters and features an adjustable height mechanism that allows it to accommodate objects up to 50 millimeters thick. This level of flexibility expands the range of printable items beyond flat sheets, providing users with more creative freedom than typical desktop printers.

Utilizing UV LED curing technology, the E1 delivers fast-drying, vibrant prints with high detail and consistent color accuracy. A built-in touchscreen interface simplifies control and navigation, while wireless connectivity enables the printer to work seamlessly with design files from both desktop and mobile devices.

The compact printer promises an intuitive setup and operation process, featuring a touchscreen interface and a variety of preset settings that enable users to start printing quickly. It also supports multiple file formats, ensuring that users can work with their preferred design software without worrying about compatibility issues. This ease of use could make it an appealing option for hobbyists and small business owners who may not have extensive technical knowledge but still desire high-quality prints.

In terms of performance, the eufyMake E1 is equipped with advanced UV LED technology, designed to ensure vibrant colors and sharp details.

However, as with any new product, there are challenges to consider. While the eufyMake E1 is priced competitively, concerns remain about its long-term durability and whether the technology can truly match the performance of higher-end, industrial-grade UV printers. Additionally, with printers of this type, the cost of proprietary ink contributes to the overall long-term expense.

Pricing and Availability

The eufyMake E1 UV Printer is currently available on Kickstarter, with Basic Bundle kit pricing starting at $1,900 up to $2,752 for the Deluxe Bundle. A wide range of optional accessories is available to add to any of the bundles, including a Rotary Kit, hot stamping foils, 3D texture inks, cleaning kits, UV film, laminator machine materials, and more. Shipping to backers is planned to begin in July.

Image credits: eufyMake

Disclaimer:: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.