You Can Now Use Adobe Photoshop on Your iPhone

Today, Adobe has announced Photoshop Mobile and Web plans with apps to bring professional-level post-processing to smartphones and the web.

With these new Photoshop apps, Adobe promises an “accessible and intuitive” interface with a mobile-friendly design built from the ground up. With free and paid versions, the apps bring the post-processing powerhouse with its core imaging and design tools to devices on the go.

For new Photoshop users, Adobe has emphasized the purpose-built and easy-to-use mobile interface. The use of smart menu layouts, sliders, and generative features are both beginner and touchscreen-friendly.

Existing Photoshop users will note familiar features and tools for precise selections, targeted adjustments, advanced color corrections, as well as expanded access to commercially safe AI with Firefly-powered generative AI tools, full format support for opening and editing any Photoshop document and more. With an emphasis on productivity and workflow, seamless integration between the mobile and web experiences empowers creators to work on the same project across devices.

“We’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time,” says Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. “Photoshop’s new mobile and web apps unlock next generation creativity, empowering creators to bring to life gorgeous photos, rich graphics and incredible art anytime, anywhere.”

Free Photoshop Mobile App

The new Photoshop apps launch with a standard free option for desktop, web, and iPad users. The free version of the mobile app includes core Photoshop tools and features, including selections, layers and masks, combining, compositing and blending images, Tap Select tool, and Spot Healing Brush. It will also support generative AI tools powered by Adobe Firefly including the popular Generative Fill and Generative Expand. Users will also receive access to a selection of free Adobe Stock assets. Lastly, it will also include the interfacing to work on your projects across Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco and Adobe Lightroom.

Photoshop Mobile and Web Plan

Photoshop users who desire more power and precision, as well as AI features, may instead opt for the paid version. The new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan enables the next tier of workflow interface to add the ability to transition your projects between Photoshop mobile and Photoshop on the web. Additional AI generative abilities will unlock commercially safe, Firefly-powered tools, including Generate Similar and Reference Image in Photoshop web. There will also be access to 20,000 fonts with the option to import your own for limitless typography options.

The Photoshop Mobile and Web Plan includes more precision editing tools like Object Select and Magic Wand. Innovative features users have come to expect from traditional Photoshop will also be available in the mobile and web versions. Photographers can quickly edit undesired portions of photos with the Remove Tool to automatically analyze a file and Remove distractions, hide areas with the Clone Stamp, or seamlessly fill sections of an image with Content-Aware Fill. Users with the plan will also have access to Advanced blend modes as well as Lighten and Darken to adjust an image without affecting hue or saturation.

Pricing and Availability

The free Photoshop mobile app offers premium upgrades through the new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan at $7.99/month or $69.99/annually, which includes the additional features on mobile and iPad, along with access to Photoshop on the web.

All current Photoshop paid plans already include access to Photoshop on iPad and the web, available on Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, and will now also include access to Photoshop on mobile. Photoshop on iPhone is available worldwide in the Apple App Store today, and an Android version will be released later this year.

Image credits: Adobe