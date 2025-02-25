Datacolor’s Sci-Fi-Looking LightColor Light Meter Measures Color Temp

Datacolor has announced its new multi-functional LightColor Meter device that measures both the color and light temperatures from any light source ranging from tungsten, LED, hydrargyrum medium-arc iodide (HMI), strobes, fluorescent, and even rapidly shifting natural light from outdoors.

This new color temperature measuring device will allow users to measure the coolness or warmth of a scene and provide them with “essential information” about the scene so they can choose the most appropriate lighting and exposure for their image (or video) to ensure they have a consistent color appearance. The company says LightColor Meter also includes several filter libraries from Profoto, LEE, and Rosco are included in the system to help users select the right color-correcting gels for their lighting setups, eliminating a lot of wasted “trial-and-error” time.

The Bluetooth-connected device is used with a free Datacolor LightColor Meter app (iOS and Android) that continuously streams data to the user’s smart device for pinpoint accuracy and time-saving remote flexibility on set. The company says the system is designed so photographers, videographers, and hybrid photo/video shooters can quickly and easily fine-tune their lighting and exposure setups without leaving the camera. The app can sync with multiple LightColor Meters simultaneously for simultaneous readings from various locations for an even more enhanced and efficient precision workflow.

“The Datacolor LightColor Meter is like a portable on-set Personal Assistant. Its wireless feature eliminates the need to run to and from your camera to your metering location while receiving precise light and color temperature data in real-time, even in shifting light conditions such as those outdoors,” said Heath Barber, Director of Product Management, Consumer at Datacolor. “The LightColor Meter takes the guesswork out of exposure settings for those new to using a light meter, and experienced users will appreciate the added advantage of being able to measure color temperature and DUV, as well as light, with one powerful and convenient product.”

Pricing and Availability

The Datacolor LightColor Meter is available now for $399 on the Datacolor website and through authorized retailers. The free Datacolor LightColor Meter app is available for both iOS and Android from their respective app stores.

Image credits: Datacolor