Datacolor Adds Video Tools and Content Credentials to its SpyderPro Monitor Calibrator

Datacolor has announced a significant upgrade to its SpyderPro calibration suite, aiming to deliver a complete color-management and workflow system for photographers.

Back in September, Datacolor unveiled its most affordable display calibration tool yet, the SpyderExpress. Now, following up on its affordable line of professional level calibration tools, the new SpyderPro software upgrade introduces an expanded feature set designed to meet the demands of photographers, filmmakers, and hybrid visual artists working across today’s diverse media formats.

With support for displays up to 12,000 nits, the upgraded SpyderPro calibration suite ensures accurate calibration for even the brightest HDR and professional production screens. Designed for use with OLED, QD-OLED, mini-LED, and Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR monitors, it provides reliable, repeatable color accuracy across the latest generation of ultra-bright displays.

Professional 3D LUT Export for Video Workflows

At the heart of this update is full 3D LUT (.cube) export support, a professional-grade feature long associated with dedicated color grading applications. This allows users to create precise calibration files for compatible video monitors, enabling a more direct link between on-set color accuracy and post-production workflows.

For filmmakers and colorists, the inclusion of 3D LUT output represents a major step forward. It bridges the gap between still-image calibration and video monitoring, promising to maintain the same color consistency from the editing suite to the final grade. Datacolor has effectively brought high-end grading capability within reach of creators who previously relied on more limited or fragmented solutions.

Smarter Previews and Cross-Platform Accuracy

The addition of Device Preview Plus introduces a new level of creative control. This feature lets users simulate how their content will appear across a range of devices and media formats, from broadcast monitors and smartphones to print materials. Users can perform detailed side-by-side comparisons, analyze pixel-level differences, and even apply batch conversions for large projects.

The improved export options mean that calibrated profiles can be applied across entire workflows, allowing creators to maintain consistent color fidelity no matter where their content appears. For professionals delivering to both digital and print outlets, this ensures a seamless visual identity across platforms.

Intelligent Calibration with Light Meter Integration

Recognizing the challenges of working in changing lighting conditions, Datacolor has introduced Light Meter Integration within SpyderPro. When connected to the company’s own LightColor Meter or other lux-capable devices, the software dynamically synchronizes calibration settings to match the surrounding environment.

This smart lighting adaptation ensures that screen brightness and color targets remain accurate whether working under studio lighting, on location, or in variable ambient conditions. Calibration can be completed in under 90 seconds, allowing users to maintain consistency quickly and efficiently between sessions.

Built-In C2PA for Content Integrity

The SpyderPro upgrade also marks Datacolor’s first step toward integrating Content Credentials (C2PA), adding a layer of authenticity and digital security to the creative process. By embedding authorship information, editing history, and provenance data directly into image or video files, creators can provide verifiable proof of origin.

In an era where AI-assisted and manipulated visuals are increasingly common, this feature helps safeguard creative integrity. For professionals working in journalism, film, and commercial production, C2PA support represents a proactive measure against misattribution and digital forgery.

With support for today’s most advanced display technologies and a feature set that now includes 3D LUT export, Device Preview Plus, Light Meter Integration, C2PA credentials, and lightning-fast calibration performance, the new SpyderPro positions itself as one of the most comprehensive color calibration platforms on the market.

Pricing and Availability

The upgraded SpyderPro software is available now for $249 (£249), through Datacolor’s website, Amazon, and authorized retail partners. Existing SpyderPro users can upgrade free of charge, while owners of previous-generation models, including Spyder, SpyderExpress, SpyderX, and SpyderX2, can access the new features at a discounted rate.

Image credits: Datacolor