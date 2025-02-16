Why Is The Ricoh GR IV Taking So Long? Photographers Want it Now

In today’s world of photography, camera models come at us thick and fast. Some brands seem to update cameras yearly; for others, it’s two or three years between new models. However, there are always the odd ones out, and this is definitely the category in which Ricoh and its formidable GR III series fall. Despite being a runaway success for the brand, even the most loyal users now wonder when a successor will appear.

Let’s step back a little and touch on the history of the GR III. Launched in 2018, it succeeded the equally popular GR II — with both cameras offering something different and providing an antidote to big and hefty DSLRs or mirrorless bodies. The GR III moved the game on significantly from the older model, upping the megapixels by 33% from 16 to 24-MP – all while keeping that APS-C sensor inside a tiny body that tipped the scales at 257g and genuinely could slip into your jeans’ pocket. Boasting 3-axis IBIS, a touch-sensitive LCD, and a fast 28mm lens with a max aperture of f/2.8, the GR III went down a storm with street photographers along with those shooting travel, reportage, or even those who just didn’t want the burden of a heavy camera.

Ricoh was smart and backed up the launch with events where potential buyers could try out the camera while at events such as city walks. Once they had the camera in their hands and experienced what it could do, many people rarely wanted to hand it back. Already tapping into an almost cult following, Ricoh did a great job of carving out a niche that no other brands could touch. It’s worth pointing out that the GR III is more expensive to buy now than when it first went on sale in 2018 — how many seven-year-old cameras can match that?

As time went on, talk would inevitably turn to a potential successor, but Ricoh didn’t leave users out in the cold. Special edition versions of the GR III came to market, such as the Street Edition, which essentially just had a different colored ring around the lens and a different texture on the body. However, things moved on again in September 2021 with the release of the GR IIIx — which saw the GRIII body paired with a different fixed lens — in this case a 40mm (equivalent) f/2.8, which lent itself more towards portraiture work. Then, a further release came in 2024 with the HDF versions of the GR III/GR IIIx. This saw the addition of a pro-grade diffusion filter, which helped deliver nostalgia-rich frames.

While these limited edition and slightly altered versions have been welcomed, it’s time to ask a straightforward question: “When can we expect a true replacement for the GR III?” Even the most hardcore GR III users must now be clamoring for a true upgrade, and I’m sure the demand is such that photographers would be lining the streets on launch day, credit cards in hand, ready to hand over their money for this new model.

But the reality is that even the rumor mill is depressingly quiet, with little to zero tangible information on a potential GR IV forthcoming. One possible reason for this is that GR III cameras are still selling in sufficient numbers, but others could reasonably assume that Ricoh may be dividing their R&D time behind developing a new Pentax camera instead, after all, the latest release from that stable is the Pentax 17 film camera.

As a long-time Ricoh user myself, I adore the GR III. I’ve taken the camera all over the world, and I’m continually impressed with the quality of imagery thanks to the pairing of that 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and fixed lens, as well as the user experience it creates. I feel more connected to the picture-taking experience; I feel more creative, and it’s a genuine alternative when I don’t want to take a larger camera system out the door.

One thing is for sure: when (and if) a GR IV lands, it will need to see some significant updates, and there are a few key areas I would like Ricoh to focus on.

First up is battery life; this was never great, and I often resorted to carrying around a power bank and charging up the camera while having a coffee and plotting my next photo.

I would also like to see improvements in autofocus — other brands have shifted their AF technology massively over the last seven years, and Ricoh should be no different.

Although the GR III was never meant to be a video-centric camera, it would be great for the GR IV to bring more movie specifications to the table. Lastly, however, I’d like Ricoh to keep a lot of what makes the GR III such a brilliant camera. The small dimensions, the excellent image quality, and the brilliant macro mode enabled users to focus as close as six centimeters (2.4 inches) from a subject. The 2GB of built-in storage and the Image Control options allow users to get creative with looks and styles without the need for a computer. These are the features that help give the GR III its soul.

It’s a quirky situation. So much of the GR III is brilliant, but also so much could do with upgrading. Surely the time for a GR IV is not only forthcoming but now overdue? Fail to meet this demand and loyal users could start to look elsewhere with competing brands spotting a window to move into and bringing out a rival model. Over to you Ricoh, please don’t let us down.