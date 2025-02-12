Seagate’s new Ultra Compact SSD Is a Rugged Little Thumb Drive

Seagate’s new Ultra Compact SSD is a USB-C thumb drive designed to handle large files on the go. For photographers and videographers, it may provide a convenient backup option or even a means of delivering files to remote clients.

The Ultra Compact SSD comes in 1TB and 2TB capacities and promises transfer speeds up to 1,000 MB/s, which is plenty fast for photographers to use as a working drive but not entirely up to snuff for the most demanding video editing workflows, at least not for editing directly from the drive.

As a thumb drive, Seagate’s new SSD is small — it’d be absurd if it weren’t. It’s just 70 millimeters long (2.8 inches) and just over 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) wide. It weighs just 24 grams (0.8 ounces). However, it is still reasonably rugged. It has IP54 dust and water resistance, ships with a rubber sleeve for extra protection, and is designed to survive drops. It is also made using a minimum of 35% recycled materials.

The device has a direct USB-C port and works with a wide range of devices, including computers (Mac and Windows), tablets, and smartphones (Android and iPhone).

Hands-On With the Seagate Ultra Compact SSD

Although PetaPixel will not be conducting a comprehensive review for the Seagate Ultra-Compact SSD, we did do a few quick tests of the drive, including a speed test using the Blackmagic Disk Speed Test.

The thumb drive essentially met its specifications or came as close as drives typically do.

Pricing and Availability

The Seagate Ultra Compact SSD ships with a silicone sleeve, silicone USB-C port cap, and lanyard. The 1TB version is available to order now for $100, while the 2TB SSD is $180. The thumb drive also comes with a three-year Rescue Recovery Service plan, six months of Mylio Photos, and six months of a Dropbox Backup Plan. The device has a three-year warranty.

Image credits: Seagate