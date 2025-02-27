Angelbird’s New SSD Has a Recessed Port and Write-Protect Switch

Angelbird announced a pair of updated portable SSDs in 2TB and 4TB capacities. The compact, rugged drives are designed for professional creators and include a physical write-protect switch on the new SSDs, ensuring users don’t accidentally overwrite or delete precious files.

“The SSD2GO PKT is our most practical super compact external drive yet, providing up to 4 TB of extra memory,” Angelbird says. “Ultra-fast, uninterrupted transfer makes it perfect for backing up, editing, or accessing files on the go. You can even connect it directly to your camera for seamless content creation during live recording.”

To make the new SSD even more practical for filmmakers and other visual creators, the SSD features a recessed USB-C port, ensuring that the cable stays attached more consistently during run-and-gun recording and when working on chaotic sets. The drive ships with a color-matched, flexible USB-C 4.0 cable, which should last longer thanks to the recessed port.

Concerning unpredictable and frenetic workflows, the SSD2GO PKT’s integrated write-protect switch ensures that users cannot accidentally delete their files or inadvertently format their SSD during offloading. A built-in LED light tells users whether this switch is active.

The Angelbird SSD2GO PKT is made of an aluminum chassis that resists extreme temperatures, shock, electrostatic discharge, and overloads. The drive is 70 by 45.5 by 9.5 millimeters (approximately 2.8 by 1.8 by 0.4 inches) and weighs about 50 grams (1.8 ounces)

In terms of performance, the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 drive promises up to 1,800 MB/s read speed and 1,700 MB/s write speed, with a sustained write speed of 1,600 MB/s. Given that it is a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 SSD, Mac users cannot take full advantage of the drive’s performance — speeds should be about half the promised spec. However, the drive is plenty fast for many use cases, including video editing and direct recording from cameras and mobile devices over USB-C.

“The SSD2GO PKT has been, and continues to be, one of our most successful mobile SSD storage solutions. It’s a reliable and durable companion for video, photo, and audio professionals, whether you’re working on set or handling personal projects,” says Angelbird’s founder and CEO, Roman Rabitsch.

Pricing and Availability

The Angelbird SSD2GO PKT starts at $379.99 for the 2 TB version, while the 4 TB model is $649.99.

Image credits: Angelbird