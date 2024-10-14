Adobe Premiere Pro Receives Its Most Significant Update in Years

The new version of Adobe Premiere Pro offers many new compelling features for videographers and video editors, including significantly improved color management tools and new AI-powered features designed to streamline video creation.

PetaPixel previewed Premiere Pro’s new color management features last month, but the gist is that the software features an entirely new color system that promises improved fidelity and consistency across a wide range of file formats and color spaces. The software automatically transforms log footage from nearly every camera into HDR and SDR, allowing editors to start with good-looking footage with natural skin tones, vibrant color, and improved dynamic range. PetaPixel will discuss this in greater detail soon, but this is a big deal for video creators and editors.

Premiere Pro also has a new context-aware properties panel that puts the most-used tools in one place. The software promises better performance, including ProRes exports up to three times faster and improved hardware acceleration for playback.

Adobe Premiere now supports more file types from additional camera makers, including new support for Canon, Sony, ARRI, and RED cameras.

When users first boot up the latest version of Premiere, they will also be treated to a redesigned user interface that is more modern and features consistent typeface and styling across the board. It is the latest in a long line of tweaks to Premiere’s look and feel, but this one should stick, as it aligns the software with Adobe’s other Creative Cloud offerings.

Beyond these improvements to traditional video editing, Premiere Pro, which has been dabbling in AI with recent releases, gets new Firefly-powered features. Available in beta for now, the new Firefly Video Model brings Generative Extend (beta) to Premiere Pro. This uses AI to extend existing video clips in the timeline to fill in gaps and enable editors to sync desired edits. Users can also take advantage of Firefly to augment existing footage, complete with control over camera angle, motion, and zoom, to smooth out transitions and get the required shots without doing a full-scale reshoot.

“We believe our Firefly Video Model will revolutionize video editing in ways that video professionals are going to love,” says Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. “The latest innovations across Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io will empower video professionals to do their best work more quickly, efficiently, and beautifully.”

The latest Adobe Premiere Pro update is available now. It is worth noting that both the new color management tools and the Firefly Video Model features are in public beta.

Image credits: Adobe