Cameraman Spotted in Iconic ‘Titanic’ Scene

Fans have spotted a cameraman accidentally appearing in one of the most famous scenes in James Cameron’s classic movie Titanic.

When Titanic was released in 1997, it was the most expensive film ever made at the time, with a production budget of $200 million. The hit movie was praised for its visual effects — winning an Academy Award for cinematography.

However, despite its enormous budget and accolades, viewers have discovered that a cameraman can accidentally be seen in one of the most iconic scenes in Titanic: when Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) enters the ship’s grand hall to attend a first-class dinner with Rose (played by Kate Winslet) and her family.

Film enthusiast Raf Avila, widely known as “Titanic Guy Raf Avila” on TikTok, recently uncovered a subtle yet glaring mistake in Titanic that had seemingly gone unnoticed by many viewers. In a now-viral TikTok video, Avila highlights a scene from Jack’s perspective as he arrives in first class, elegantly dressed in a tuxedo, and steps through a glass door on his way to dinner.

In this scene, a crew member mistakenly assumes Jack is a wealthy passenger and holds the glass door open for him. But upon closer inspection, an unexpected detail shatters the illusion. A cameraman is reflected in the glass door and can be seen in the shot — breaking the immersive perspective meant to mirror Jack’s view.

“We all know the scene when Jack is getting ready to go to dinner. Now, I want you to pay close attention to the door and tell me if you spot anything here,” Avila says in the clip.

“So, Jack is going into the grand staircase — but did you spot anything? You can clearly see a cameraman right there in the window for all to see. Did you ever notice that? Now you’re going to notice that all of the time.”

The TikTok video quickly sparked reactions online, with many viewers stunned that they had never caught this mistake in Titanic. Some admitted they had always been too focused on Jack’s perspective to notice the blunder.

PetaPixel previously explored the techniques filmmakers employ to avoid camera reflections in scenes involving mirrors and glass. Filmmakers have used one-way mirrors, green screens, and post-production compositing to remove visible cameras when shooting these shots.