Nikon’s Coolpix P1100 Lightly Refreshes the 24-3000mm Optical Zoom Behemoth

Nikon announced the Coolpix P1100, the latest member of its series of super-zoom bridge cameras. It features a massive 125x optical zoom lens that the company describes as the “gold standard” of its class.

The P1100 features an incredible zoom range of 24-3000mm (35mm equivalent) packed in a 3.1-pound camera body (1,410 grams). The 16.79-megapixel sensor is pretty physically small — just a type 1/2.3 — which is how so much zoom can be achieved in a compact body (the actual focal length is 4.3-549mm). It does still have a floating aperture, however, and is wide open at f/2.8 but will close down to f/8 at the telephoto end. For photographers who need even more than 3000mm, the P1100 has a digital zoom feature that will allow for an additional 4x zoom, which is equivalent to 12000mm. Obviously, this will result in image quality degradation, however.

The lens features a construction of 17 elements arranged into 12 groups, including five extra-low dispersion elements and one super extra-low dispersion element. The camera features Dual Detect Optical VR, which Nikon says achieves a level of vibration reduction equivalent to 4.0 stops at the center of the frame for more effective handheld shooting.

The camera can capture 4K video at up to 30p, features a 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD monitor, supports timelapses, and supports clean HDMI out.

Eagle-eyed fans of the P-series may notice that none of these features are new. The P1000, announced in 2018, brought the same form factor to the table along with hardware that is largely unchanged in the P1100. That said, there are some new features in this 2025 model.

Nikon’s target audience for the P1100 is bird watchers. To support them, the company included a selectable AF-area mode in the Bird Watching Mode where the same functions that can be assigned to the camera’s Fn button can now be assigned to the Fn1/Fn2 buttons on the optional ML-L7 Remote Control.

The P1100 also includes a fireworks option, also new to this model, which reduces instances of blown-out highlights that can occur with long exposures. Nikon also, as expected, adopted the USB-C port for input/output on the P1100.

Below are a few sample images captured with the P1100, courtesy of Nikon.

While the P1000 debuted for $1,000 seven years ago, the P1100 raises the price a hair. The Coolpix P1100 will be available in “late February” for $1,099.95.

Image credits: Nikon