Nikon’s Coolpix P1100 Lightly Refreshes the 24-3000mm Optical Zoom Behemoth

Jaron Schneider

A person is holding a Nikon camera with a large lens, capturing a photo. The individual appears focused, with the lens pointed forward. The background is softly blurred with greenery.

Nikon announced the Coolpix P1100, the latest member of its series of super-zoom bridge cameras. It features a massive 125x optical zoom lens that the company describes as the “gold standard” of its class.

The P1100 features an incredible zoom range of 24-3000mm (35mm equivalent) packed in a 3.1-pound camera body (1,410 grams). The 16.79-megapixel sensor is pretty physically small — just a type 1/2.3 — which is how so much zoom can be achieved in a compact body (the actual focal length is 4.3-549mm). It does still have a floating aperture, however, and is wide open at f/2.8 but will close down to f/8 at the telephoto end. For photographers who need even more than 3000mm, the P1100 has a digital zoom feature that will allow for an additional 4x zoom, which is equivalent to 12000mm. Obviously, this will result in image quality degradation, however.

Front view of a Nikon Coolpix camera, featuring a large lens and textured black grip. The brand name "Nikon" is visible on the top, and "COOLPIX" is printed on the bottom.

Rear view of a black digital camera showing the LCD screen, control buttons, and viewfinder. The camera has a textured grip and several dials for settings adjustment.

A black Nikon Coolpix camera with an extended zoom lens. The camera features various dials and buttons on the top and side and has a large grip on the left. The lens is prominently extended with a yellow-tinted objective lens.

The lens features a construction of 17 elements arranged into 12 groups, including five extra-low dispersion elements and one super extra-low dispersion element. The camera features Dual Detect Optical VR, which Nikon says achieves a level of vibration reduction equivalent to 4.0 stops at the center of the frame for more effective handheld shooting.

The camera can capture 4K video at up to 30p, features a 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD monitor, supports timelapses, and supports clean HDMI out.

Close-up of a camera on a tripod facing a moonlit sky. The digital display shows a crescent moon, while the background features a blurred landscape with soft dusk lighting.

Eagle-eyed fans of the P-series may notice that none of these features are new. The P1000, announced in 2018, brought the same form factor to the table along with hardware that is largely unchanged in the P1100. That said, there are some new features in this 2025 model.

Nikon’s target audience for the P1100 is bird watchers. To support them, the company included a selectable AF-area mode in the Bird Watching Mode where the same functions that can be assigned to the camera’s Fn button can now be assigned to the Fn1/Fn2 buttons on the optional ML-L7 Remote Control.

A person holds a camera remote control in front of a digital camera mounted on a tripod. The camera's LCD screen is flipped out, displaying a view of a scenic landscape. The background is blurred, suggesting a natural outdoor setting.

The P1100 also includes a fireworks option, also new to this model, which reduces instances of blown-out highlights that can occur with long exposures. Nikon also, as expected, adopted the USB-C port for input/output on the P1100.

Below are a few sample images captured with the P1100, courtesy of Nikon.

A large firework with red and green trails illuminates the night sky above a traditional Japanese castle. The castle is prominently featured with its white walls and multi-tiered roofs, surrounded by silhouetted trees.

Close-up of a zebra facing forward, showcasing its distinctive black and white stripes against a blurred green background. The zebra's ears are perked up, and its eyes are focused ahead.

Close-up of a grey heron with a long, pointed beak and sharp yellow eye, against a blurred green background. The bird's feathers are a mix of grey and white, with a distinctive black streak on its head.

A male mallard duck with a shiny green head and yellow beak glides on calm water, reflecting its image. The background is a soft blend of light green tones.

An owl with mottled brown and white feathers is perched in a tree crevice. Its eyes are partially closed, blending in with the textured bark. The tree trunk is rugged and grayish-brown.

Eagle perched on a branch with a clear blue sky in the background. Its feathers are brown with lighter accents, and it has a sharp, curved yellow beak. The eagle looks majestic and alert.

Close-up of a pink flower with delicate petals and a yellow center, surrounded by green leaves with red-tinted edges. The background is blurred, emphasizing the flower's details.

Close-up of several light purple globe amaranth flowers with soft petals and green leaves in the background, appearing vibrant and lush in natural light.

Close-up of a green leaf with a jagged edge, showing intricate veins and small brown spots. The background is softly blurred, highlighting the leaf's texture and details.

While the P1000 debuted for $1,000 seven years ago, the P1100 raises the price a hair. The Coolpix P1100 will be available in “late February” for $1,099.95.

Image credits: Nikon

