Apple Scraps AR Glasses, Backing Out of Competing With Meta’s Ray-Bans

Apple has reportedly scrapped plans to develop augmented reality (AR) glasses powered by its Mac computers.

According to Mark Gurman’s newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple has given up on its project to create an AR glasses device that would be positioned as a rival to Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.

The wearable product, codenamed N107, was designed to resemble regular glasses but featured built-in displays in the lenses that connected to a Mac.

These advanced projectors could directly display information, images, and videos in the user’s field of view.

One of the standout features Apple has been developing is adaptive tinting technology. The lenses would automatically adapt their tint to different lighting conditions based on user activity. The lenses could change their tint to show if the user is working on a task or isn’t busy and can be approached.

The glasses were reportedly powered by visionOS — its operating system for Apple Vision Pro.

However, the project was scrapped this week, according to Gurman, due to disappointing performance during executive testing and ongoing shifts in the product’s design and features.

A major hurdle was finding a way to make the device both functional and cost-effective. Apple initially planned for the N107 to pair with an iPhone, but this drained the phone’s battery.

This led to a pivot towards the device being powered by its Mac computers but this move reportedly failed to impress Apple executives.

With this latest cancellation, Apple’s roadmap for AR and XR devices becomes more uncertain. As Gurman points out, the company risks “losing ground to Meta, which already sells a popular set of Ray-Ban smart glasses.”

Gurman compared the abandoned N107 to Meta’s prototype of the company’s first pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses “Orion”.

Last year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Orion — which he called “the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen.” Meta is reportedly tipped to launch Orion in 2027.

Unlike Apple’s now-canceled N107 device, Orion operates with a separate “wireless compute puck” rather than relying on a phone or computer for power.

Apple’s Vision Pro has reportedly been a disappointment for the company so far. Customers have criticized the $3,500 headset for being too heavy for prolonged use, overpriced, and prone to overheating, which has limited its appeal to a niche audience.

