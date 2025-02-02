Are Camcorders About to Make a Big Comeback?

2025 has so far proved to be the year of comebacks. Point-and-shoot compacts are flying off shelves faster than camera stores can restock them. But there could be another resurgence set to occur, and this one has flown well under the radar: camcorders.

For videographers of a certain age like myself, the word “camcorder” evokes memories of 90’s era devices, heavy in weight and low on features, but times have changed. While camcorders don’t get the same press coverage as mirrorless cameras, new models are still being released. In fact, Panasonic has just released four new models, topping out with the flagship AG-CX20, while Canon also offers several camcorder options.

First up, though, let’s zoom out and look at why we fell out of love with camcorders, and it’s fair to say that one camera in particular plays an essential part in this story. The Canon 5D Mark II was not only an excellent stills camera but was also responsible for kick-starting a revolution that saw creatives use the full-frame sensor and fast-aperture lenses to create cinematic footage with shallow depths of field. Light and portable, the 5D Mark II was used to film episodes of House among other TV and film productions, and indie filmmakers, in particular, were drawn to building their own rigs around the Canon, as camcorder use reduced and fell by the wayside.

But fast-forward to 2025 and things are different. Technology has advanced and righted many wrongs that turned videographers off these older devices. A lot of what more “run and gun” style filmmakers want is now covered nicely by today’s camcorders in what is best described as an “all-in-one” package that will appeal to videographers who have grown tired of needing to pack multiple lenses, additional ND filters and invest in super-expensive storage cards.

Let’s expand on this by jumping back to the Panasonic camcorders we mentioned earlier. While there are different features on each model, the camcorders also share many functions and specifications, and it’s worth highlighting a handful that shows how far today’s camcorders have come and how well-suited they are to not only filmmakers but also content creators who would typically reach for a mirrorless camera. First up is a 25mm lens that also boasts a 24x optical zoom. This gives videographers a working zoom range of 25-600mm in one package — no need to keep swapping out lenses and that should cover pretty much any optical situation. There’s also an internal ND filter, taking the fuss out of filtration and doing away with the need to pack extra (and often expensive) ND glass.

Additional features include 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording, FHD Live streaming plus more features that would make life easier for videographers including dual SD card slots so you don’t have to pay out for the more expensive CFexpress cards and a long-life battery as we know how fast mirrorless cameras can burn through batteries. Another common pitfall of using your standard mirrorless camera for filming is thermal management, but today’s camcorders feature heat-dispensing functions — they are built to be used for longer recording periods. There are also features we now take for granted in mirrorless bodies that have migrated to camcorders, including five-axis Hybrid OIS stabilization and advanced autofocus features such as Face-Detection, which will come in handy when filming interviews.

At PetaPixel, we’re lucky enough to have video expert Jordan Drake on our team, so we asked for his thoughts on a potential camcorder comeback:

“Like so many pieces of early 2000s tech that are resurgence, renewed interest in camcorders is mostly driven by the question ‘What can’t my smartphone do?’ This explains the renewed interest in point-and-shoots (flash photography), vintage aesthetics (phones don’t look cool), and now camcorders with their massive telephoto in a relatively small package. There are still many situations where casual users may want a huge zoom reach without breaking the bank, like kids’ outdoor sports and bird watching. Once you get past 150mm equivalent reach on even the most advanced smartphone, the image quality quickly becomes unusable. As well getting 600mm equivalent zoom with a mirrorless camera will be a substantial investment and only the most dedicated shooters will bother to drag such a massive kit around. That brings us to the reason camcorders and bridge cameras make that reach possible: itty-bitty sensors. The Type 1/2.5 sensor found in the aforementioned AG-CX20 is substantially smaller than the main camera in a modern smartphone. However, that allows for a huge 6x “crop-factor”. This is why the 4-99mm lenses on the latest Panasonic cameras can achieve a 24-600mm equivalent field of view. The low light performance and dynamic range will certainly be below modern standards, but it might be worth it to get access to that sweet, sweet zoom range. So, are camcorders going to make a comeback? I still think their use will be relegated to the aforementioned sports and wildlife shooters, as a smartphone will generally perform better in the more commonly used focal ranges. That said, there are still plenty of situations where big telephoto reach in a small package will be desirable, and that’s the area where camcorders still excel. For that reason, I’m glad manufacturers are still producing camcorders, even if I rarely ever feel the need to pick one up again.”

So, what does the advancement in camcorder technology really mean for those shooting video? Well, if nothing else, it offers you more choice.

Videography is a wide spectrum, and one person’s demands may be very different from what someone else may need from their camera. What’s more, even with all these new features and technology, a camcorder may still not be the right choice, but for many, it could well be exactly the right package that fulfills their needs, delivering the ability to not only shoot high-resolution footage for long periods but to also cover vast focal lengths without the need for purchasing multiple lenses and filters.

People value versatility and convenience, and when you can wrap these features up in a bit of nostalgia? All the better. Camcorders are unlikely to reach their old heights in popularity, but there’s plenty of room for them to grow still, and manufacturers are on board.