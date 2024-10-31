Panasonic Updates Two of Its Consumer Camcorders for First Time in Six Years

Although camcorders have lost market share to hybrid interchangeable lens, action, and 360-degree cameras, some longtime players in the video camera space are still making new models. Panasonic’s new HC-VX3 and HC-V900 camcorders promise high-end video features for under $1,000.

After a lengthy lull in the camcorder market, 2024 has been unusually active. In August, Sony announced two new AI-powered 4K camcorders built on the company’s Alpha imaging technology, Sony’s first new “handycams” in many years. Panasonic’s new models don’t target the same high-end market as Sony’s latest offerings but instead focus on the enthusiast market. Like Sony’s offerings, the new Panasonic cameras arrive long after their predecessors, as the VX1 and V800 were launched way back in 2018.

That said, the HC-VX3 has compelling video chops. The camcorder sports an 8.57-megapixel Type 1/2.5 image sensor, bright f/1.8 built-in lens with 24x optical zoom (25-600mm equivalent), and records 4K video at up to 60p. There is a caveat worth noting here, though, as the entire zoom range is only available at up to 24/25p, not 30p.

The HC-VX3 includes “high-precision AF,” five-axis hybrid optical image stabilization, and a sizeable three-inch touchscreen for operation. Although a 4K camera, Panasonic notes that the resolution can prove beneficial when editing video, as users can move a lower-resolution crop around the frame to zoom more, better correct camera shake, and track a subject in the frame. Of course, users can share the full 4K footage if they prefer.

As for the HC-V900, it also features a Type 1/2.5 image sensor, but it tops out at 2K resolution rather than 4K. The lens, while also a 24x zoom, starts at 28.9mm instead of 25mm (equivalent). The lens is still bright with its f/1.8 maximum aperture, and the V900 also includes five-axis hybrid image stabilization and a three-inch touchscreen.

The cameras also share their lightweight and compact design, wind shield zoom mic, and USB-C port. The VX3 includes an audio line-in port and time stamp, while the V900 lacks timestamping recording and opts for a standard mic port rather than an audio line-in.

Pricing and Availability

The Panasonic HC-VX3 and HC-V900 will be available in late November. The 4K VX3 costs $899.99, while the V900 is $699.99.

Image credits: Panasonic