Panasonic Debuts Four 4K/60p Camcorders With 25x Zoom Lens

Jeremy Gray

A person holding a black Panasonic 4K camcorder with a hexagonal lens hood and an LCD screen extended on the side. The lens is large, and the brand logo is visible on the screen's flap. The background is plain white.

Panasonic remains committed to camcorders despite the popularity of its interchangeable lens hybrid cameras. After updating two consumer camcorders for the first time in six years last Halloween, Panasonic unveiled four new 4K professional cameras.

The Panasonic AG-CX20, HC-X2100, HC-X1600, and HC-X1200 have some key features in common. All four cameras record 4K/60p 4:2:0 10-bit video using a 24x optical zoom that ranges from 25 to 600mm in 35mm equivalent terms. All four camcorders include five-axis hybrid optical image stabilization, an internal neutral density (ND) filter, a heat-dispersing design, two manual control rings, dual SD card slots, and power delivery over USB-C.

A group of four black Panasonic 4K professional video cameras is displayed against a black background. Two cameras are equipped with microphones and lights, while the other two are without additional accessories.

The HC-X1600 has all these features plus built-in Wi-Fi, 4:2:2 10-bit recording, FHD live streaming, a tiltable viewfinder, two XLR inputs, an LED light, and compatibility with a detachable handle.

A black Panasonic 4K video camera with a large lens shown against a black background, highlighting the camera's features and design.
Panasonic HC-X1200

The Panasonic HC-X2100 takes all the features of the HC-X1600 and adds 3G SDI-Out, simultaneous SDI/HDMI output, an Ethernet port, and dual codec recording, and it ships with the handle in the box.

A black professional video camera with a flip-out LCD screen, various controls and buttons, and a large lens. The camera is angled to show the viewfinder, lens, and screen.
Panasonic HC-X1600

Rounding out the camcorder quartet, the AG-CX20 is the HC-X2100 plus microP2 support, HDNI compatibility, and P2 MXF. Plus, the CX20 will work with SRT protocol following a planned firmware update.

Back to something each camcorder shares: the built-in lens. Panasonic says the 25-600mm equivalent lens also works with intelligent digital zoom to deliver 32x zoom in 4K and 48x in FHD. The proprietary “4-Drive Lens System” moves four lens groups independently, ensuring a powerful zoom in a compact design. The lens works alongside an integrated ND filter that offers 1/4, 1/16, and 1/64 power levels.

Each camera promises “high-speed, high-precision autofocus,” including face-detect AF/AE. Panasonic says the cameras offer superior focusing speed and tracking performance.

Side view of a professional video camera with various control buttons, a side handle, and an eyepiece. It features a lens on the left, multiple input ports, and an SD card slot. The camera is black with a compact, ergonomic design.
Panasonic HC-X2100

Although 4:2:2 internal recording requires at least the HC-X1600, all four models will support a new low-bitrate recording mode for FHD MP4 recording thanks to a post-launch firmware update. This mode will support 28 Mbps recording at 59.94p, 24 Mbps at 23.98p, and 20 Mbps when using 29.97p frame rates. It’s unclear why the slower 23.98p recording mode has a higher bitrate than 29.97p.

Panasonic has also implemented a new low-speed zoom mode that is about 2.8 times slower than the previous models, meaning that users can achieve a more deliberate zoom than before. The camcorders also include a new composition guideline display and now work alongside a smartphone app, HC-ROP, that supports remote live view.

A black Panasonic 4K video camera with a large lens hood and various controls on the side. The camera has visible buttons and dials for adjustments, with branding on the body. It has a professional and modern design.
Panasonic HC-X1200

Pricing and Availability

Panasonic’s new camcorders will arrive at retailers in early March, starting at $1,299.99 for the HC-X1200. The HC-X1600 will cost $1,699.99, while the HC-X2100 is $2,199.99. Pricing for the AG-CX20 has not been announced.

Image credits: Panasonic

