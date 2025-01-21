Panasonic Debuts Four 4K/60p Camcorders With 25x Zoom Lens

Panasonic remains committed to camcorders despite the popularity of its interchangeable lens hybrid cameras. After updating two consumer camcorders for the first time in six years last Halloween, Panasonic unveiled four new 4K professional cameras.

The Panasonic AG-CX20, HC-X2100, HC-X1600, and HC-X1200 have some key features in common. All four cameras record 4K/60p 4:2:0 10-bit video using a 24x optical zoom that ranges from 25 to 600mm in 35mm equivalent terms. All four camcorders include five-axis hybrid optical image stabilization, an internal neutral density (ND) filter, a heat-dispersing design, two manual control rings, dual SD card slots, and power delivery over USB-C.

The HC-X1600 has all these features plus built-in Wi-Fi, 4:2:2 10-bit recording, FHD live streaming, a tiltable viewfinder, two XLR inputs, an LED light, and compatibility with a detachable handle.

The Panasonic HC-X2100 takes all the features of the HC-X1600 and adds 3G SDI-Out, simultaneous SDI/HDMI output, an Ethernet port, and dual codec recording, and it ships with the handle in the box.

Rounding out the camcorder quartet, the AG-CX20 is the HC-X2100 plus microP2 support, HDNI compatibility, and P2 MXF. Plus, the CX20 will work with SRT protocol following a planned firmware update.

Back to something each camcorder shares: the built-in lens. Panasonic says the 25-600mm equivalent lens also works with intelligent digital zoom to deliver 32x zoom in 4K and 48x in FHD. The proprietary “4-Drive Lens System” moves four lens groups independently, ensuring a powerful zoom in a compact design. The lens works alongside an integrated ND filter that offers 1/4, 1/16, and 1/64 power levels.

Each camera promises “high-speed, high-precision autofocus,” including face-detect AF/AE. Panasonic says the cameras offer superior focusing speed and tracking performance.

Although 4:2:2 internal recording requires at least the HC-X1600, all four models will support a new low-bitrate recording mode for FHD MP4 recording thanks to a post-launch firmware update. This mode will support 28 Mbps recording at 59.94p, 24 Mbps at 23.98p, and 20 Mbps when using 29.97p frame rates. It’s unclear why the slower 23.98p recording mode has a higher bitrate than 29.97p.

Panasonic has also implemented a new low-speed zoom mode that is about 2.8 times slower than the previous models, meaning that users can achieve a more deliberate zoom than before. The camcorders also include a new composition guideline display and now work alongside a smartphone app, HC-ROP, that supports remote live view.

Pricing and Availability

Panasonic’s new camcorders will arrive at retailers in early March, starting at $1,299.99 for the HC-X1200. The HC-X1600 will cost $1,699.99, while the HC-X2100 is $2,199.99. Pricing for the AG-CX20 has not been announced.

Image credits: Panasonic