The Phantom T2110 High-Speed Camera Records at 483,300 FPS

Vision Research announced the Phantom T2110, a sophisticated high-speed camera that can record video as fast as 483,300 frames per second (fps).

Phantom high-speed cameras are frequently the realm of groundbreaking speed, and the new Phantom T2110 is no exception. Unlike some Vision Research cameras that seek to blend resolution and speed, the T2110 goes all-in on speed at the expense of megapixels.

The camera features a custom 12-bit one-megapixel backside-illuminated image sensor designed for diverse scientific applications, including motion analysis, studying combustion processes and more.

The T2110 captures video at over 21,000 fps at its full one-megapixel resolution. However, by decreasing the resolution to 640 x 64 pixels, the camera can shoot at a blistering 483,330 fps. The sensor has an image throughput of 21 gigapixels per second (Gpx/s), which Vision Research says delivers improved performance in challenging low-light conditions.

Given that the T2110 is designed for a wide range of applications, it has quite a bit of customization. The sensor works in color, monochrome, and ultraviolet-extended modes. Quantum efficiency, a sensor’s ability to convert photons into electrons, depends slightly on the sensor mode, ranging from 84.3% in mono down to 77% for the color one. Selecting a pixel-binned mode helps with efficiency though, boosting the color sensor to 83% quantum efficiency.

Regardless of the sensor choice, the image sensor has 18.5 µm pixels, or 37 µm with binning enabled. The sensor is slightly smaller than a typical APS-C image sensor at 23.7 x 14.8 millimeters (27.94 millimeters diagonal). In standard mode, the dynamic range is 52.15 decibels, which can be increased to 56.55 dB in binned mode. It is worth noting that binned mode only produces mono output.

The camera comes in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB RAM options with up to 63 memory partitions. It uses a CineMag 5 for non-volatile storage. The T2110 can record up to eight seconds at its maximum frame rate when equipped with 256GB of internal memory.

The Phantom T2110 comes standard with a Nikon F-mount, supporting F and G-style Nikon SLR lenses. The camera also supports Canon EF, PL, C, and M42 lenses via an optional mount. The camera records Cine RAW and Cine Compressed, Apple ProRes, H.264 MP4, and more. It can also capture still images in JPEG, TIFF, RAW, and DNG, alongside other specialized image formats.

As is often the case with Phantom high-speed cameras, pricing information is unavailable.

Image credits: Vision Research