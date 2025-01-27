Audiio Brings Its Music Library to Mobile With Its Pro App for iOS and Android

Audiio launched the Pro App for iOS and Android which allows subscribers to access the platform’s entire music library on the go as well as download tracks directly to a phone at a moment’s notice.

Self-described as one of the fastest-growing music licensing platforms worldwide, Audiio provides access to an ever-growing library of music options to brands, agencies, filmmakers, and creators in over 150 countries. It also launched Hans AI last year which leverages a natural language AI model to make searching for specific types of music much easier than before.

“Designed to offer more than just streaming, the Audiio app allows users to discover, organize, and download music for immediate use in mobile editing tools, so the production process can keep pace with any creative idea, wherever it may arise,” the company says.

The app is bringing a host of features over to the mobile platform and gives creators the ability to search Audiio’s entire music catalog from a smartphone. The tool will be particularly useful to creators who operate without a computer, such as those making content for social media. The app will support the ability to download full tracks so they can be used with smartphone editing tools, making it much easier for mobile-focused creators to use Audiio.

Searches, playlists, and favorites are synced on an account level, so editors will be able to keep track of and download any songs they like on either platform interchangeably.

Audiio also says that the app features an AI-engineered keyword search engine, that can be refined with “intelligent suggestions” which makes finding the perfect track faster. Audiio doesn’t say if this is an offshoot or if it is even related to the Hans AI platform. That said, Audiio probably would have said something if it were, so expect it to be a different experience on mobile, especially for those who might be used to using Hans AI.

The Audiio Pro App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play starting today.

Full Disclosure: Audiio is a sponsor of PetaPixel’s YouTube channel. The company did not and does not have any input into the coverage of its new product offering.

Image credits: Audiio