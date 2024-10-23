This AI Music App Will Create a Song Based on Your Photo

Paul Simon once sang about Eastman Kodak’s color reversal film Kodachrome and Ed Sheeran wrote about preserving love in pictures in the song Photograph. But now AI can make a song about any image presented to it.

Suno AI, an artificial intelligence music platform, has introduced a new feature called Suno Scenes which generates a custom soundtrack based on photos or videos uploaded by users.

Video & image prompting is here with Suno Scenes! Make a Scene on our mobile app at https://t.co/cvdN0TUM2q Whether it's a stunning landscape, a funny meme, a candid selfie, or a quick video of your daily adventures, Suno Scenes helps you create unique songs from your favorite… pic.twitter.com/9ukrl1IRmH — Suno (@suno_ai_) October 16, 2024

Available on iOS, with an Android version in development, Suno Scenes is accessible through the app’s camera mode. Users can take a photo or video, and Suno’s AI instantly crafts a song that aligns with the mood of the visuals.

Users can guide the song by describing the style of music they want. It is a bit like the video slideshows smartphone users get on Apple or Google but Suno provides a unique, AI-generated soundtrack.

For now, Suno Scenes is only available on iPhone in the U.S. but an international early-access release is coming soon.

“Whether it’s a stunning landscape, a candid selfie, or a quick video of your daily adventures, Suno Scenes takes your favorite photos and videos and creates a unique song,” Suno writes in a blog post.

The company believes this feature will empower more creators to turn everyday moments into musical experiences, offering new ways to share their creativity on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Tom’s Guide reports that the AI music has room for improvement, particularly in refining how the AI handles lyrics. At times, the words can be unclear, but the app conveniently provides a written version.

Suno Scenes is not the only generative AI program that can use a picture as a prompt, users of AI image generators can upload a photo to guide the program’s style or expand on it by using an outpainting feature.