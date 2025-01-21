ProGrade Debuts Larger 960GB CFexpress Type A Gold Memory Card

ProGrade Digital announced a new, larger-capacity version of its CFexpress Type A Gold-class card. The ProGrade CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold card now comes in a beefy 960GB capacity, joining existing 120GB, 240GB, and 480GB capacities.

ProGrade’s Gold series cards feature a VPG 200 rating and uses NVMe host interface with PCIe Gen3 x1 interconnect. Like the smaller-capacity versions, the new 960GB card fully complies with the CompactFlash Association (CFA) and the CFexpress 2.0 specification.

The card promises read speeds of up to 900 MB/s, burst write speeds of up to 800 MB/s, and a sustained write speed of 600 MB/s, making the card well-suited to demanding photo and video scenarios. Although ProGrade Digital, a trusted brand, says the card’s sustained write speed is 600 MB/s, the VPG 200 certification means the card is stringently tested and verified to never drop below 200 MB/s, even in unrealistically taxing situations. The VPG certification testing is extremely challenging, well beyond real-world use, and verified by the CFA.

“Our new CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold 960GB card offers Sony shooters a higher capacity storage solution at a competitive price point,” says Josh Brewer, Product Manager at ProGrade Digital. “As capacities are trending upward, we felt the time was right to add a Terabyte-class option to our Gold line, enabling Sony users to shoot at higher frame rates or capture settings.”

The ProGrade 960GB CFexpress Type A card has thermal throttling to protect the card from overheating, is built to work in extreme environments, X-ray and shock-proof, and comes with a three-year warranty.

The new 960GB card is priced at $439.99, joining the 120GB, 240GB, and 480GB cards that are currently available for $127.99, $191.99, and $254.99. ProGrade’s CFexpress Type A Gold cards are generally competitively priced, with the 120GB version being among the three most affordable cards on the market, and the most affordable north of 80GB capacity.

The Gold-series card also joins ProGrade Digital’s Iridium series CFexpress 4.0 Type A card. This faster and more powerful card offers about twice the speed of the Gold card, albeit at a higher $499.99 price tag. It is worth noting that no camera currently supports the CFexpress 4.0 standard, so the improved speeds are only realized during file transfer, at least for now.

Image credits: ProGrade Digital