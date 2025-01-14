Live Co-Editing Brings Real-Time Collaboration to Adobe Photoshop

Adobe is kicking 2025 off with a bang, announcing that a long-requested feature, Live Co-Editing, is coming to Photoshop.

Live Co-Editing allows multiple users to simultaneously access and edit documents remotely, no matter where they are.

“This game-changing advancement, informed by community input, accelerates content creation, streamlines communication and improves creative collaboration for creators, teams and educators,” says Adobe’s Pam Clark.

The potential use cases for this feature are plentiful. Adobe points out more obvious ones, such as multiple designers splitting up tasks across a document or creative teams at large companies collaborating on highly complex projects.

For photographers, Live Co-Editing could enable them to work directly with clients on a file in real time and get immediate feedback.

Of course, Live Co-Editing doesn’t mean that people must be working on a document together at the same time; the feature also makes it easier to solicit feedback through streamlined remote collaboration. Photographers can share Photoshop files with clients and receive notes and edits in a single file. While Photoshop has supported sharing and some collaboration for a while, it was limited to a single user at a time, which meant commenting and editing had to be coordinated to avoid issues.

There is also potential for education. There are a lot of Photoshop tutorials out there, and Live Co-Editing means that people can follow along with an expert on the same exact file or receive feedback live on their own documents.

Users won’t need to wait long to test out Live Co-Editing, as Adobe has opened a wait list for people to sign up for the next Photoshop desktop (beta) version. Users can express their interest in the beta now via a sign-up page, and initial beta testing invites are expected to roll out next week.

While Live Co-Editing does not directly impact Photoshop’s image editing tools, it is a much-requested feature that could fit into specific photography workflows. Adobe has also been quick to note in recent months that it has plenty in the works for photographers, including most recently, an impressive new Reflection Removal tool and a new AI-powered Adaptive Profile in Adobe Camera Raw undergoing active improvement now.

Image credits: Adobe