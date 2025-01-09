The Three Best Photos From BepiColombo’s Historic Mercury Flyby

Jeremy Gray

A detailed grayscale image of the Moon's surface, featuring numerous craters and a stark contrast between illuminated and shadowed areas. Several large craters are prominent in the center-left, highlighting the rugged lunar terrain.

The joint European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) BepiColombo mission performed its sixth flyby of Mercury yesterday, January 8, 2025. This historic maneuver enabled the spacecraft to capture incredible new photos of the planet’s surface from just 295 kilometers (183 miles) away.

“At 06:59 CET, BepiColombo flew just 295 km above Mercury’s surface on the planet’s cold, dark night side. Around seven minutes later, it passed directly over Mercury’s north pole before getting clear views of the planet’s sunlit north,” ESA explains.

A black and white image of the Moon's surface taken by BepiColombo Monitoring Camera 1, showing craters labeled Prokofiev, Kandinsky, Tolkien, Gordimer, Lismier, and Henri. A spacecraft part protrudes from the right. Date: 8 January 2025.
After BepiColombo flew through Mercury’s shadow, M-CAM 1 captured the first close-up shots of Mercury’s surface. After flying over the ‘terminator,’ the boundary between day and night, BepiColombo had the unusual opportunity to look straight down into the craters on Mercury’s north pole. These craters live in perpetual shadow. These unlit craters are among the coldest places in the entire Solar System, even though Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun. There’s evidence these craters contain frozen water, which BepiColombo will investigate.

Black and white image of the Moon's surface taken by BepiColombo's Monitoring Camera 1. The surface features craters in varying sizes, with a spacecraft component visible on the right. Timestamp: 8 January 2025, 07:07 CET.

The spacecraft captured close-up views of Mercury using its monitoring cameras (M-CAMs). These three cameras capture monochrome images with different fields of view. Each camera shoots 1,024 by 1,024-pixel photos.

BepiColombo’s sixth Mercury flyby marks the final time the M-CAMs will get close-up views of the planet, as the spacecraft module they’re attached to will soon separate from the pair of mission orbiters: the ESA Mercury Planetary Orbiter and JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter. The module will split off from the orbiters before they enter orbit around Mercury in late 2026.

A black and white image of Mercury's surface captured by the BepiColombo spacecraft. Notable features include craters labeled Rustaveli, Mendelssohn, and Caloris, a bright lava flow, and the spacecraft's structure.
Another of M-CAM 1’s photos, taken just five minutes after the one above, shows Mercury’s cratered surface. Along the bottom left part of the planet is the Caloris basin, Mercury’s largest impact crater. The basin is more than 1,500 kilometers wide.

A black and white image of Mercury's cratered surface with a part of the BepiColombo spacecraft visible. The photo is credited to JAXA and ESA, taken on January 8, 2025, at 07:12 CET.

“This is the first time that we performed two flyby campaigns back-to-back. This flyby happens a bit more than a month after the previous one,” says Frank Budnik, BepiColombo Flight Dynamics Manager. “Based on our preliminary assessment, everything proceeded smoothly and flawlessly.”

A black and white image of the moon's surface with the spacecraft BepiColombo visible. Labels indicate lunar features: Nathair Facula, Fonteyn, and Rustaveli, with the date and time "8 January 2025, 07:17 CET" noted at the bottom.
Mercury is a very dark planet — it reflects about two-thirds as much light as the Moon — but the planet’s younger features are relatively brighter. Scientists remain unsure precisely what Mercury is made of, but photos like this shed light on the matter. Scientists can learn about the planet’s geology based on the reflectivity of different parts of its surface, which vary in age thanks to crater impacts.

Black and white image of part of the BepiColombo spacecraft in space, with a view of Mercury's surface below. The ESA and JAXA logos are visible. Date and time: 8 January 2025, 07:17 CET.

BepiColombo’s primary mission phase is scheduled to start in a couple of years, but the six flybys before then have proven valuable.

“In the next few weeks, the BepiColombo team will work hard to unravel as many of Mercury’s mysteries with the data from this flyby as we can,” says Geraint Jones, BepiColombo’s Project Scientist at ESA.

Infographic of BepiColombo's sixth Mercury flyby. It highlights the spacecraft's path, imaging opportunities on January 8, 2025, and closest approach timing. Instrument details and target surface features are shown, with a visual of Mercury’s orbit path.

BepiColombo launched on October 20, 2018. The joint ESA and JAXA mission is Europe’s first to Mercury. The two orbiters are slated to enter Mercury’s orbit in late 2026, with scientific operations expected to commence early the following year.

While the three images above are the best from the recent flyby, according to ESA, all the M-CAM’s new images are available for viewing in the Planetary Science Archive.

Image credits: ESA/BepiColombo/MTM

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Mercury from the BepiColombo Close Flyby of Mercury Reveals New Craters and ‘Volcanic Curiosities’
MESSENGER Slammed Into Mercury with Over 1,000 Photos Onboard
Freddie Mercury's photos are to be sold at Sotheby's auction Freddie Mercury’s Never-Before-Seen Personal Photos to be Sold at Auction
Historic Photo of Mercury Captured by NASA’s MESSENGER Probe
Discussion