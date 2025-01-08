This Isn’t the Compact Camera Revival We Asked For | The PetaPixel Podcast

The PetaPixel Podcast is back! This week, Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, and I discuss the return of point-and-shoot cameras, but with the first of their “revival” being the Panasonic Lumix ZS99, we have thoughts.

With smartphone cameras coming to a plateau on quality — especially on zoom lenses — there is a distinct spot for point-and-shoots. Compact cameras certainly have value and the team thinks there is definitely a place for them in the market today, but also thinks there is a “right” and “wrong” way for manufacturers to jump in on this popular trend. Sure, these kinds of cameras need to be affordable but it’s often not quite enough to just slap a USB-C charging port on a compact camera design from 8 years ago and call it good.

That said, there are a few compact cameras that the team thinks would be okay to just re-release with minor upgrades to start serving the market right away.

