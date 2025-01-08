Sony mocopi Pro Kit Streamlines Motion Capture for 3D and VR

While imaging companies rarely use CES as a platform to launch new consumer cameras and lenses anymore, the major electronics tradeshow remains a great place for camera makers to show off interesting technology. Sony unveiled the mocopi Pro Kit this week in Las Vegas, a groundbreaking motion capture solution for creating animation, gaming, virtual reality, and live streaming content.

The mocopi Pro Kit “builds upon Sony’s motion capture expertise” and features 12 sensors that capture a person’s movement with “unparalleled precision.” The sensors are positioned on an individual’s body to track the position of their head, hips, wrists, ankles, arms, thighs, and either their hands or feet. The device works wirelessly over Bluetooth, sending real-time movement data to a connected computer.

The new motion capture solution fits within Sony’s new Extended Reality (XR) solutions brand, XYN, also announced this week. Sony says the mocopi Pro Kit serves the company’s broader goals for three-dimensional and spatial content production, an area of increasing interest to camera companies.

“Our goal with the mocopi Pro Kit is to empower creators with tools that remove barriers to creativity,” says Jeff Carlin, Head of Business for mocopi at Sony Electronics.

“Many of our mocopi customers asked for more sensors in order to capture more points of tracking. Advanced users also gave feedback that they wanted a more direct connection to their PCs. The mocopi Pro Kit brings these enhancements and more. By combining improvements to the mocopi hardware offering with new software providing powerful editing capabilities, we’re enabling creators to bring their most ambitious projects to life with greater ease and accuracy than ever before.”

The mocopi Pro Kit works with the XYN Motion Studio app, which offers two primary functions: Motion capture and motion editing. Within this app, users can capture, refine, and export motion data, which Sony says delivers a more streamlined and efficient workflow than prior solutions. XYN Motion Studio also works alongside popular tools like Maya, Unreal Engine, and VRChat.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony mocopi Pro Kit will be available to preorder starting in March. A complete hardware bundle will cost $1,180, while customers can also buy individual components a la carte, including the sensor data receiver for the PC at $110 and sensor bands for $60 per set. The XYN Motion Studio software requires a subscription priced at $8.99 monthly.

Image credits: Sony