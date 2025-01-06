Belkin’s Stage PowerGrip Is an iPhone Camera Grip With a Big Battery

Belkin kicked CES 2025 off with a bang, unveiling the Stage PowerGrip. This new MagSafe-equipped battery back charges the connected iPhone while providing a camera-style grip, which is ideal for mobile photography.

Alongside a series of power banks, chargers, and audio accessories, Belkin’s new Stage PowerGrip is designed with mobile creators in mind.

“The PowerGrip combines the functionality of a high-capacity power bank with the practicality of an ergonomic phone grip, redefining how consumers stay powered on the go,” Belkin explains.

The Stage PowerGrip includes a built-in 10,000 mAh battery — the standard iPhone 16 Pro has a nearly 3,600 mAh battery, for reference — and charges the connected phone via 7.5-watt magnetic charging. The device includes USB-C output ports, a retractable USB-C charging cable, and an LED that shows the device’s current battery percentage.

Alongside these ports and charging features, the device features a chunky grip akin to a camera’s front grip with a shutter release, all arranged for landscape-orientation shooting. The grip’s shutter release connects to the iPhone via Bluetooth, enabling users to capture photos and videos within compatible apps.

The grip has a slight texture, similar to many traditional cameras, and the device also features branding designed to mimic the built-in lens of a compact camera or camcorder.

The PowerGrip also doubles as a stand, as its size and design enable the iPhone to stand vertically at an angle.

In some ways, Belkin’s new Stage PowerGrip is like competing devices released in the past few years, such as the robust ShiftCam ProGrip, which PetaPixel called “one of the more functional and elegant” phone camera grips in its 2022 review. However, while the ShiftCam ProGrip has a large, rotating grip, the Belkin Stage PowerGrip is stationary — it doesn’t seem like it can be rotated for vertical shooting, a popular video format for today’s content creators.

Both the new Stage PowerGrip and existing ShiftCam ProGrip opt for a much larger design than something like the Fjorden Grip, a company Leica acquired last year.

Then there’s the Miops Spark, a MagSafe iPhone grip that is so large it is really only designed to be attached to the phone when actively shooting. It has extensive physical controls that work alongside an iPhone camera app and can even connect with Apple Watch.

Pricing and Availability

Belkin has not shared pricing information for the Stage PowerGrip, although the company says it will be available in May. The PowerGrip will come in six colors: black, pepper (dark gray), sandbox (beige), powder blue, yellow, and lavender.

