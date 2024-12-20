FAA Bans Drones in Parts of New Jersey and New York

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a month-long ban on flying drones in parts of New Jersey and New York state following the spate of mysterious drone sightings in recent weeks.

The FAA ordered a ban on drone operations in dozens of areas of New Jersey and New York state until mid-January due to “special security reasons.”

The New Jersey ban began late on Wednesday and will continue through January 17. The FAA has forbidden drones near 22 New Jersey communities, including three of the state’s largest cities Camden, Elizabeth, and Jersey City. It cited “special security reasons” for the action.

Meanwhile, the no-fly zones in New York state include Far Rockaway in Queens, Brooklyn, and two communities on Long Island, Ridge and Garden City. The ban will last through January 18.

According to The New York Times, only drone pilots authorized to operate for national defense, law enforcement, or disaster response purposes are permitted to fly in the 22 restricted areas of New Jersey. Operators of drones used for commercial purposes may apply for a waiver after providing a “valid statement of work”.

The ban comes as mysterious drone sightings continue in New Jersey and across the eastern U.S.

Dozens of witnesses have reported seeing a cluster of large drones — some as big as cars — in New Jersey almost every night since November 18.

The FBI has been investigating the drones which have been flying in several areas including near the Picatinny Arsenal, a military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

The White House and law enforcement officials have stressed that the drones don’t appear to be a threat to public safety or national security.

However, New Jersey residents continue to be concerned and confused by the sightings — especially as it seems unlikely that the drones belonged to a recreational group, given that some were reported to be the size of a small car.

“There are more than one million drones that are lawfully registered with the Federal Aviation Administration here in the United States,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby says in a statement on Monday.

“And there are thousands of commercial, hobbyist, and law enforcement drones that are lawfully in the sky on any given day. That is the ecosystem that we are dealing with.”



