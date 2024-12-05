FBI Investigates Mysterious Car-Sized Drones Circling Sky in New Jersey

The FBI is investigating sightings of mysterious, large drones that have been hovering in formation almost every night over New Jersey.

Witnesses have spotted a cluster of drones — some as large as cars — flying in several areas along the Raritan River, central New Jersey almost every night since November 18.

Photographs and footage of the drones have circulated online and have led New Jersey residents to question why the flights happened or who was flying the devices.

According to AP News, the drone flights have raised questions in part because they took place near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

Now, the FBI is investigating the mystery of the dozens of recent nighttime drone sightings that have occurred in central New Jersey and has asked the public for help.

Witnesses have spotted a cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed-wing aircraft, the FBI says in a news release along with the New Jersey State Police and New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

Law enforcement officers are urging people to send the FBI videos and photos of mystery drones they see in the area.

According to authorities, the drones are being considered an annoyance but not yet any kind of safety threat.

“We’re asking the public to contact us through our 800 line or tips.fbi.gov,” bureau spokeswoman Amy J. Thoreson says, according to a report in local news outlet NJ.com.

“As for the threat to public safety, that’s what we are trying to figure out.”

The tips line is 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324). For online reports, click on “submit a tip” and then use the “other FBI crimes” tab.

Mark Chiarolanza, spokesman for the Morris County Sheriff’s Office in Morristown, New Jersey, tells NJ.com that it’s unlikely that the drones belonged to a recreational group, given that some were reported to be the size of a small car.

He believes that clear, high-quality photos of the drones could help understand the sightings.

“It’s a complete mystery,” Chiarolanza tells the news outlet. “The best way we’re going to figure this out is if somebody can get a good solid picture of these things.”