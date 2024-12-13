Looking Glass’ Holographic Displays to Support iOS, Bringing Immersive 3D to More Users

Hologram hardware and software company Looking Glass, known for its spatial displays, announced new iOS support via Unity integration, enabling users to run real-time 3D media using just an iPhone or iPad, rather than super-powerful dedicated computers.

“Thanks to advancements in mobile processing, the latest generation of iPhone and iPads can now power 3D multiview displays like the Looking Glass 6″ Go and Looking Glass 16″,” Looking Glass explains. The new integration supports Unity-built applications, “opening new possibilities for immersive experiences” within the Apple ecosystem.

“We are at an exciting crossroads where mobile technology meets 3D display,” says Rob Kodadek, COO of Looking Glass. “With iOS support, creators and app developers now have a new way to bring media and interactive applications to life and share them in 3D, with a drastic reduction in gear.”

Looking Glass says several iOS projects are already in the works, including a Looking Glass holographic video player and an external avatar project by Gugenka. Gugenka’s HoloModels will work with the 6″ Looking Glass Go in beta form once the beta launches next month.

The platform’s holographic video player supports any iPhone 15 or newer model. The company doesn’t specify which iPad models support its new iOS integration. A beta version of the required iOS app is available now and interested parties can sign up on the Looking Glass website. The beta will be available in January, and Looking Glass will deliver more information at CES in Las Vegas the same month.

Looking Glass has made continual progress in the holographic space since launching a holographic display on Kickstarter in 2020. Later that year, the company launched a portrait version, aptly named Looking Glass Portrait. This digital picture frame can show 3D holograms, including ones created from a single Portrait Mode iPhone image.

2023’s Looking Glass arrived to bring 3D viewing to a pocketable form factor. The 6-inch display is about the size of a cell phone and enables people to view 3D content without an AR or VR headset.

In total, Looking Glass has holographic displays ranging from six inches, the Looking Glass Go, to a massive 65-inch 8K panel.

While spatial computing is still in its early days, Looking Glass seems keen to develop new ways to bring immersive content to a broader audience.

Image credits: Looking Glass