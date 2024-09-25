All 40 Photo Finalists for the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The finalists for the 2024 edition of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards are here. As always, the featured images are a fantastic blend of humor and photographic excellence.

The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, previously known as just the Comedy Wildlife Awards, garnered a record number of entries, attracting nearly 9,000 pictures from photographers in 98 countries, all competing to win the grand prize: a one-week African Safari with Alex Walker’s Serian (https://serian.com/) in the Masai Mara.

“We are thrilled to unveil the finalists for the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of photographers from all around the world,” says Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager of Marketing. “These images capture not only the humor and charm of wildlife, but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life. At Nikon, we are immensely proud to be part of a competition that brings both joy and awareness to the wonder of our natural world.”

Each year, the contest supports a sustainable conservation organization. Once again, it is the Whitley Fund for Nature, a United Kingdom-based charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries throughout the Global South. The organization has provided nearly $27 million to more than 200 conservationists in 90 countries.

Individual Photo Finalists

“What an incredible year this has been. Nikon have taken up the flame and been fantastic partners this year, which has proved invaluable in attracting some of the world’s best photographers,” explains competition co-founder photographer Tom Sullam. “Furthermore, we have hit our tenth year of competition, and the entries, support and laughs just keep going up. It’s a privilege to be part of this exciting journey, making us all laugh and raising our awareness of animal conservation. We can’t wait to announce the winners!”

Portfolio Finalists

The overall winners will be announced on December 10th at an Awards Night in London. Winners will be chosen across multiple categories, including ones specific to mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, fish and other aquatic species, insects, and more. There will also be a People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Affinity Photo, and anyone who votes will be entered to win a £500 prize. Voting for this award closes on October 31st.

Image credits: Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the photo captions.