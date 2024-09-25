All 40 Photo Finalists for the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Jeremy Gray

From left to right, the image shows: a close-up of a small, light-colored gecko on sandy terrain, a lemur jumping with one arm raised and tail extended, and the rear view of a red-brown squirrel climbing a tree with its hind legs and tail visible.

The finalists for the 2024 edition of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards are here. As always, the featured images are a fantastic blend of humor and photographic excellence.

The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, previously known as just the Comedy Wildlife Awards, garnered a record number of entries, attracting nearly 9,000 pictures from photographers in 98 countries, all competing to win the grand prize: a one-week African Safari with Alex Walker’s Serian (https://serian.com/) in the Masai Mara.

“We are thrilled to unveil the finalists for the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of photographers from all around the world,” says Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager of Marketing. “These images capture not only the humor and charm of wildlife, but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life. At Nikon, we are immensely proud to be part of a competition that brings both joy and awareness to the wonder of our natural world.”

Each year, the contest supports a sustainable conservation organization. Once again, it is the Whitley Fund for Nature, a United Kingdom-based charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries throughout the Global South. The organization has provided nearly $27 million to more than 200 conservationists in 90 countries.

Individual Photo Finalists

A cheetah stretches its body up against a large tree in a grassy savanna, with its front paws on the trunk. In the background, a blurred antelope stands, looking in the direction of the cheetah. The sky is clear and blue.
‘Hide and Seek’ by Leslie McLeod
A small, colorful gecko stands on sandy terrain, looking directly at the camera with large, curious eyes. Its body is light pink and translucent, contrasting with the beige sand around it. The background is blurred, emphasizing the gecko's details.
‘Gecko Fashion Model’ by Michela Bordoli
A group of black and white birds is perched on a rocky cliff overlooking the sea. One bird is captured mid-flight above the others, preparing to land. The turquoise water below is blurred with motion, creating a dynamic and lively scene.
‘I Am Coming’ by Inés Godínez
Three penguins stand on a reflective beach at sunset. The penguin in the middle has its flippers stretched out, touching the two others on their backs. The sky is filled with clouds tinged with shades of orange, yellow, and blue. A single bird is flying in the distance.
‘Alright Mate, Back Off, This Is My Bird’ by Andy Rouse
A sifaka lemur is captured mid-leap with one arm raised and its legs extended, appearing to dance joyfully. The background is a lush green natural habitat with blurred foliage, emphasizing the lemur's dynamic movement.
‘England Cricket’s Latest Secret Weapon’ by Andy Rouse
A majestic eagle stands on a snowy surface with its feathers fluffed out, creating a striking, larger appearance. The background includes a cloudy sky and some distant, blurred trees, enhancing the winter setting.
‘Shake, Ruffle, Rattle, and Roll’ by Tapani Linnamäki
A baby seal lies on its back on the sandy beach with its eyes closed and its mouth open, appearing to be laughing. One flipper is raised towards its face, adding to its playful demeanor.
‘Laughing Out Loud’ by Ingo Hamann
Two terns are perched near a body of water with tall reeds in the background. One tern is standing on the ground with a calm posture, while the other is landing or displaying, with wings outstretched and beak pointing down toward the ground.
‘Whiskered Tern Crash On Landing’ by Damyan Petkov
Two puffins with black and white feathers and orange beaks standing on a large rock. One puffin is facing forward, the other is looking at it with a slightly tilted head. The background is blurred, suggesting a natural habitat.
‘Where Do You Think You Are Going?’ by Jörn Clausen
A chimpanzee sits amidst dense greenery, appearing to be deep in thought with one hand resting on its chin. Sunlight filters through the foliage, illuminating the chimpanzee's facial features and the surrounding lush forest.
‘The Contemplative Chimpanzee’ by Arvind Mohandas
An eagle flies over a body of water with wings spread wide and talons extended. A fish leaps out of the water nearby, creating a splash. Blurred, green trees are visible in the background.
‘Unexpected Role Swap’ by Przemslaw Jakubczyk
A vibrant parrotfish swims close to the seabed in clear waters. Its body showcases iridescent shades of green, blue, and purple. The fish's distinctive white beak-like mouth stands out against the muted background of sandy ocean floor.
‘Parrot Fish Likes to Be Washed’ by Wim Bellemans
Two zebras stand side by side in a grassy plain, facing the camera. Their black and white stripes are clearly visible, blending seamlessly where their bodies touch. The background shows a blurred blue sky and dry grassland.
‘Wait… Which Zebra Is In Front?’ by Sarosh Lodhi
A praying mantis stands on a flat surface with its forelegs raised in the air. The insect displays colorful wings with shades of pink, orange, and blue, while its body appears to be in an upright, defensive posture against a blurred dark background.
‘Mantis Flamenca’ by Jose Miguel Gallego Molina
A lioness snarls at a male lion, who has his eyes closed and appears to be retreating slightly, atop a large rock formation. The background features green foliage. Both lions display distinct expressions and body language.
‘Nagging Is a Universal Concept’ by Scott Frier
A hippo with a crown of green plants on its head partially submerged in water with green vegetation. The lighting highlights the detail on its textured skin and the surrounding vibrant greenery.
‘I’m Too Sexy for My Love’ by Artur Stankiewicz
Three polar bears are in an Arctic landscape covered in snow. The bear in the center appears to be rearing up on its hind legs while the other two bears stand on all fours, facing each other. The background features a clear, overcast sky and a distant horizon.
‘Easy Fellas — Hajime!’ by Philippe Ricordel
Three owlets perched on a branch. The owlet in the middle nuzzles the one on the right while the one on the left looks on with half-closed eyes. Dried leaves hang from the surrounding branches in the soft glow of morning or evening light.
‘Smooching Owlets’ by Sarthak Ranganadhan
A sea otter floats on its back in the water, with its paws held up to its mouth. Its fur appears wet and matted from swimming, and it seems to be enjoying a moment of relaxation or grooming. The water around it has gentle ripples.
‘Saying my Prayers’ by Christine Haines
A male elephant seal with a large, distinct nose is sitting on a shoreline with ocean waves and a clear sky in the background. The seal's mouth is slightly open, revealing a set of teeth, and its wrinkled neck and body are prominently visible.
‘Smiley Elephant Seal’ by Gabriel Rojo
Three raccoons peek out from a tree hollow. The parent raccoon looks ahead while the two young raccoons cuddle close, one of them partially hidden behind the parent. The tree's bark is rough and heavily textured, providing a snug and natural home for the raccoons.
‘I’ll Tell You a Secret’ by Jan Piecha
An owl peers out from a hole in a tree trunk, its eyes wide open. A woodpecker with a red head and black-and-white striped body stands at the edge of the hole, facing the owl. The tree bark is textured, and greenery is visible in the background.
‘You’re Not My Mother’ by Randy Herman
Close-up image of a brown, wide-eyed frog sitting on a dirt ground, with the background fading into darkness. The frog's textured skin and prominent eyes are highlighted by soft lighting.
‘Awkward Smiley Frog’ by Kingston Tam
A burrowing owl stands on one leg on a wooden branch in a field of yellow wildflowers. Its eyes are closed and beak open, as though it is yawning or singing. The background is a soft blur, emphasizing the owl's feather patterns and surroundings.
‘The Pavarotti of Owls’ by Fred Amico
A frog floats partially submerged in murky water, with only its head and front legs visible. An air bubble surrounds its nose and eyes, creating a clear, reflective dome on the water's surface. The frog's speckled, textured skin blends with the surrounding water.
‘Frog In a Balloon’ by Eberhard Ehmke
A beaver stands in shallow water near a muddy bank, with its front paws touching its head as if scratching. Its fur is wet and brown, and it appears to be concentrating or grooming itself. There is a branch in the foreground and some leaves in the background.
‘Monday Again’ by Christopher Arnold
A Steller's sea eagle, with striking black and white feathers, is seen walking cautiously on an icy surface. The background is filled with large, snow-covered ice chunks, creating a cold, frozen atmosphere. The eagle's sharp talons and intense gaze are prominent.
‘The Speed Skater’ by Mark Meth-Cohn
A large brown bear walks along a sandy beach while two smaller bear cubs cling to its side. The background features a blurred view of water and more sand, suggesting a coastal environment. The cubs appear to be playful and closely following the larger bear.
‘Holding On for a Ride’ by Alex Fine
A squirrel clings to the side of a tree with only its hind legs and tail visible. Its front part is hidden behind the tree trunk. White flowers are blooming on a branch extending from the tree, and green foliage is seen in the background.
‘Stuck Squirrel’ by Milko Marchetti
Two sea lions engage in playful behavior on a sandy beach. One sea lion has its mouth open wide, showing its teeth, while the other appears to be nudging or interacting closely. The background is a blur of sand, indicating a beach setting.
‘Are You Kidding’ by Marti Phillips
A small ground squirrel stands upright on its hind legs, holding a yellow dandelion flower with both front paws. The background is a soft gradient of green and beige, giving a dreamy feel to the image. The squirrel appears to be chewing on the stem.
‘Song of the Zeisel’ by Kath Aggiss
Four rockhopper penguins stand together on rocky terrain. Each penguin has a distinctive yellow crest and black feathers on the head, contrasting with their white underbellies. They appear to be mid-step, with blue sky and ocean in the background.
‘Gang of Four’ by Ralph Robinson
A small lizard standing on its hind legs, grasping a thin vertical twig with its left front leg. The lizard has a white underbelly and a mottled brown and white pattern on its back. The background is blurred, making the lizard the focal point of the image.
‘The Rock Star’ by Sanjay Patil
An Adelie penguin stands upright on a rocky surface, with another Adelie chick lying face down nearby. The background reveals a rugged, snow-dusted landscape with a body of water. Another penguin is partially visible to the left.
‘Time to Cool Off’ by Zikri Teo
A group of deer stands in a snowy forest clearing. One deer is shaking its head, causing snow to scatter, while the other deer watch. Pine trees, dusted with snow, are visible in the background. The ground and trees are covered in a thick layer of snow.
‘Cold Shower’ by Corentin Revel
A sea otter floats on its back in calm water, facing the camera. Its front paws are raised in the air, and its belly and head are visible above the water's surface. The background is a soft, blurred blue, focusing attention on the otter's curious expression.
‘Otter Guru’ by Charles Janson
A small, wide-eyed rodent peeks out from a hole in a rough, textured tree trunk. The animal has a seed or nut in its mouth and appears to be holding onto the tree with its tiny paws. The scene is brightly lit, highlighting the contrast between the animal and the bark.
‘Mafia Boss’ by Takashi Kubo
A close-up of an ant emerging from a jagged hole in an autumn leaf. The leaf's intricate veins are prominently displayed, and the light creates a warm, glowing effect, highlighting the texture and details of the leaf.
‘Hello, World’ by Alex Pansier
Two brown bears are standing in a body of water, engaging in what appears to be an affectionate hug or gentle wrestling. Their bodies are partially submerged, with ripples forming around them. One bear's front paws rest on the other's shoulders.
‘In Love’ by Andrea Rosado
A yellow fish with black and white markings peeks out from a tube-like structure within brain coral. The textured surface of the coral resembles grooves or ridges, creating an intricate and wavy pattern around the fish's hiding spot.
‘Peekaboo’ by Alex Fine

“What an incredible year this has been. Nikon have taken up the flame and been fantastic partners this year, which has proved invaluable in attracting some of the world’s best photographers,” explains competition co-founder photographer Tom Sullam. “Furthermore, we have hit our tenth year of competition, and the entries, support and laughs just keep going up. It’s a privilege to be part of this exciting journey, making us all laugh and raising our awareness of animal conservation. We can’t wait to announce the winners!”

Portfolio Finalists

A small black bear cub dangles from a tree branch with one paw while reaching up to another bear cub on a higher branch. The background features green foliage and branches with some dried leaves, creating a natural forest setting.
Simone Heinrich
A small black bear cub clings to the side of a large tree trunk, its body pressed against the bark and one hind leg raised, gripping a branch. The background is a blurred mix of green hues, suggesting a forest setting.
Simone Heinrich
A young black bear cub clings to a tree trunk with one paw while resting its body on a branch. The bear cub appears relaxed and secure, with the forest greenery softly blurred in the background.
Simone Heinrich
A young black bear cub hangs upside down from a tree branch, clutching it with all four paws while looking up towards the sky. The tree's bark is rough, and a lush, green, out-of-focus forest forms the background.
Simone Heinrich
Two polar bears standing on their hind legs with open mouths facing each other as if in a playful or confrontational stance. They are on snow-covered ground with a background of rocks and icy water.
Wendy Kaveney
Two polar bears stand on their hind legs facing each other with mouths open, as if engaged in play or conversation, in a snowy and icy environment. Brown grasses are visible among the snow. The background shows a frozen landscape with scattered rocks.
Wendy Kaveney
Two polar bears in a snowy landscape interact; one bear on the left lowers its head and raises a paw as if shielding itself, while the other on the right appears to be roaring or communicating intensely. Ice and rocks are visible in the background.
Wendy Kaveney
Two polar bears in a snowy landscape. One bear is lying on its back in the snow with its paws in the air, while the other bear stands nearby, seemingly looking at its playful companion. Dry grasses poke through the snow in the background.
Wendy Kaveney
A young baboon rides on the back of an adult baboon as they walk across a rocky surface. The background is a blurred, natural landscape, with muted earth tones suggesting a dry environment. Both baboons appear to be moving forward together.
John Mullineux
A young baboon rides on the back of an adult baboon as they walk across a dry, barren landscape. The adult baboon is walking cautiously, and both are looking forward. The background is blurred, highlighting the focus on the two baboons.
John Mullineux
A small baboon sits on the back of a larger baboon who is walking. The smaller baboon is raising one arm in the air. The scene appears to be in a natural, outdoor setting.
John Mullineux
A baby baboon raises one hand while riding on the back of an adult baboon. The adult baboon walks across a dry, barren landscape, focused ahead. The scene is set in a natural habitat with sparse vegetation and soft lighting.
John Mullineux
A squirrel stands on its hind legs, grasping a large stick in its front paws. The squirrel is on green grass, with a blurred background that hints at a wooden structure.
Flynn Thaitanunde
A squirrel stands on its hind legs in a grassy area, holding a long stick in its mouth. The squirrel's front paws are off the ground as it appears to be balancing or playing with the stick.
Flynn Thaitanunde
A squirrel standing on grassy ground, holding a long, thin stick in its mouth. It looks as if it's in mid-motion, possibly dragging or inspecting the stick. The background features blurred wooden planks and out-of-focus foliage.
Flynn Thaitanunde
A squirrel is on the grass with its back turned, tail raised and head down, digging or foraging.
Flynn Thaitanunde

The overall winners will be announced on December 10th at an Awards Night in London. Winners will be chosen across multiple categories, including ones specific to mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, fish and other aquatic species, insects, and more. There will also be a People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Affinity Photo, and anyone who votes will be entered to win a £500 prize. Voting for this award closes on October 31st.

Image credits: Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the photo captions.

