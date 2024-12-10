Oppo’s Flagship Find X8 Pro Phone Features Four Hasselblad Cameras and Two Periscope Telephoto Lenses

Many smartphones released in China and other overseas countries never make it to the United States. PetaPixel tries to cover the most interesting of these devices because there are many international readers. Oppo is one of the most interesting smartphone companies with no official presence in the United States, and its latest flagship phone, the Oppo Find X8 Pro, is a Hasselblad-powered doozy of a phone.

Launched alongside the standard Find X8, the Find X8 Pro sports a sleek, elegant design comprised of glass and aluminum. The larger X8 Pro features a large 6.78-inch Infinite View Display. This large panel refreshes at up to 120Hz and can reach a peak brightness of 1,600 nits across the display. It can reach 4,500 nits in localized areas in certain situations, like when viewing HDR content outside on a sunny day.

The ultra-thin X8 Pro weighs just 215 grams (7.6 ounces) and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. The phone runs Android 15 and ColorOS 15, an in-house Oppo operating system, and comes with up to 16GB of RAM.

While all these features are nice, the star is the camera system. The Oppo Find X8 series features Oppo’s brand-new Hasselblad Master Camera System, promising significant zoom capabilities and fancy new artificial intelligence.

The Find X8 Pro has a quad-camera system, featuring a quartet of 50-megapixel cameras. There’s the 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. This features a Type 1/1.4 sensor, a 23mm-equivalent f/1.6 lens, and optical image stabilization.

The 15mm (equivalent) ultra-wide module offers an even broader view. This is a relatively small Type 1/2.75 sensor paired with an f/2 lens.

The other two cameras are both periscope telephoto modules. The shorter (73mm equivalent) one has an f/2.6 lens and a Type 1/1.95 image sensor, offering three times optical zoom. To this point, all the cameras mentioned are included on both the standard Find X8 and the flagship X8 Pro. The unique offering for the X8 Pro is the second telephoto camera, a six times optical zoom (135mm equivalent) periscope camera with a Type 1/2.51 sensor and a relatively slow f/4.3 lens. This second periscope telephoto camera makes the Find X8 Pro the first smartphone to feature two periscope cameras, which Oppo says enables “industry-leading gapless zoom performance.”

Both phones include a specialized Hasselblad Portrait Mode. Oppo notes that the Find X8 Pro is the only global smartphone to include 135mm portraits “for high-impact, dynamic photos of people and pets.”

As for the promised AI, that makes its way into a new AI Telescope Zoom mode. This enables users to capture photos with a 60 times optical zoom. AI is also available through AI Clarity Enhance, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover; three new tools photographers can use to improve the quality of their images on-device. There is also Oppo AI Studio, which uses AI to generate images from scratch.

A new Lighting Snap mode, which doesn’t include AI, lets users shoot full-resolution images at up to seven frames per second by holding down the shutter button (an on-screen button, not a dedicated physical button). Each of these images includes complete processing through Oppo’s HyperTone Image Engine.

Users can record 4K/60p HDR (Dolby Vision) video using any of the rear cameras, and even the front camera, which is a 32-megapixel camera with a 21mm-equivalent f/2.4 lens and Type 1/2.74 sensor.

Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro are now available in many global markets, and prices depend on the market. For example, the Find X8 Pro is £1,049, which is over $1,300, making it a relatively expensive smartphone in today’s market.

Image credits: Oppo