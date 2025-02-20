Oppo’s Hasselblad-Branded Find N5 Is the World’s Thinnest Folding Phone

Jeremy Gray

Four smartphones are displayed against a white background. Two have their back sides visible, one in silver and one in black, both featuring a circular camera module. The other two show their front screens displaying a floral pattern.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo announced the Find N5, the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone. However, as is often the case with Chinese phones, American consumers are out of luck.

When folded, the Oppo Find N5 is just 8.93 millimeters (0.35 inches) thick. For comparison, the OnePlus Open, an impressive and sleek foldable in its own right, is 11.7 millimeters (0.46 inches) thick when folded. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 10.5 millimeters (0.41 inches), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a beefy 12.1 millimeters (0.48 inches), the Honor Magic V3 is 9.2 millimeters (0.36 inches), and the Vivo X Fold 3 is 11.2 millimeters (0.44 inches). While the Honor Magic V3 comes close, the Oppo Find N5 has it beat. Although shaving a millimeter or two does not sound like much, it is often significant in terms of feel, as Apple demonstrated with its latest iPad Pro, which feels like sci-fi tech thanks to its remarkable slimness.

The Oppo Find N5’s sleekness goes beyond its record-setting thinness. While not quite as stylish as the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design tri-folding phone, the Find N5 looks great.

The Find N5 features a large 8.12-inch AMOLED inner screen. The inner display is a QXGA+ panel (2,480 x 2,248 pixels), offering 100% DCI-P3 and sRGB color gamut coverage. The screen can reach up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness and has a 120Hz refresh rate.

A person’s hand holds a slim smartphone vertically. The phone's thickness is shown as 8.93mm, “As Slim as a Pencil.” Its weight is 229g, “As Light as a Coffee Cup.” The background is white and clean.

The outer, or “cover,” screen is similarly impressive. It is a 6.62-inch display with the same color gamut performance and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a slightly higher resolution (431 versus 412 pixels per inch) and can reach an impressive 2,450 nits in select situations.

A hand holding a foldable smartphone with its screen unfolded. The display shows an artistic image resembling a blooming flower in shades of white and orange. The background is a plain, light grey.

The Oppo Find N5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and, as is par for the course these days, sports many artificial intelligence features. It includes AI tools for productivity, translation, search, and photography. On the imaging side, AI helps photographers with faster photo capture (up to seven frames per second at 50 megapixels), digital zoom (AI Telescope Zoom), sharper macro shots, Hasselblad-developed portrait modes, and AI retouching tools for clarity and removing distractions.

A woman takes a photo with a foldable phone of a smiling child sitting on a picnic blanket with a dog. There are strawberries and flowers on the blanket. They are outdoors with hills and a cloudy sky in the background.

When it comes to camera tech, the Oppo Find N5, like Oppo’s latest traditional flagship phone, the Find X8 Pro, sports a camera system co-developed by Hasselblad. While the X8 Pro goes all-out with its quad-camera system, the Find N5 opts for a triple-camera array instead.

A dog jumps on a beach attempting to catch a red frisbee mid-air. Below are sequential shots of the action. Text on the right highlights features of a camera, including posture detection and rapid shooting, offering up to 20 continuous frames.

The 50-megapixel main camera uses a Sony LYT-700 sensor (Type 1/1.56), which is often found in more affordable mid-range phones. The foldable has a 70mm equivalent 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor, and an eight-megapixel ultrawide camera (15mm equivalent).

A person with closed eyes is lying on grass, appearing relaxed and content. They are wearing a green top. The text promotes Hasselblad's portrait mode, emphasizing DSLR-like bokeh effects and professional-quality photos.

Compare this to the Find X8 Pro, which not only has a larger main sensor (Type 1/1.4) and 50-megapixel ultrawide camera but also a fourth 50-megapixel 6x periscoping telephoto module (135mm equivalent). It’s clear that while foldable smartphones may be on the cutting edge of smartphone design, traditional single-screened handhelds still reign supreme concerning photography.

Close-up of a vibrant orange flower with a curled petal and textured center, held by a hand against a blurred blue background.

While the Oppo Find N5 is not coming to the United States, some may hope it will find its way stateside via a different brand. After all, the Oppo Find N3 foldable phone eventually arrived via Oppo’s sister company, OnePlus. The OnePlus Open is still a great foldable, but an upgraded version would be welcome and is perhaps overdue. Unfortunately, OnePlus already said it is skipping this generation of Oppo foldable, so hopes are dashed.

The Oppo Find N5 is launching officially in Asia and Europe, with availability starting next week. At current exchange rates, the price works out to a shade under $1,900, which is a lot for a smartphone but not unusual for a foldable.

Discussion