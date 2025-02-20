Oppo’s Hasselblad-Branded Find N5 Is the World’s Thinnest Folding Phone

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo announced the Find N5, the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone. However, as is often the case with Chinese phones, American consumers are out of luck.

When folded, the Oppo Find N5 is just 8.93 millimeters (0.35 inches) thick. For comparison, the OnePlus Open, an impressive and sleek foldable in its own right, is 11.7 millimeters (0.46 inches) thick when folded. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 10.5 millimeters (0.41 inches), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a beefy 12.1 millimeters (0.48 inches), the Honor Magic V3 is 9.2 millimeters (0.36 inches), and the Vivo X Fold 3 is 11.2 millimeters (0.44 inches). While the Honor Magic V3 comes close, the Oppo Find N5 has it beat. Although shaving a millimeter or two does not sound like much, it is often significant in terms of feel, as Apple demonstrated with its latest iPad Pro, which feels like sci-fi tech thanks to its remarkable slimness.

The Oppo Find N5’s sleekness goes beyond its record-setting thinness. While not quite as stylish as the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design tri-folding phone, the Find N5 looks great.

The Find N5 features a large 8.12-inch AMOLED inner screen. The inner display is a QXGA+ panel (2,480 x 2,248 pixels), offering 100% DCI-P3 and sRGB color gamut coverage. The screen can reach up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness and has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The outer, or “cover,” screen is similarly impressive. It is a 6.62-inch display with the same color gamut performance and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a slightly higher resolution (431 versus 412 pixels per inch) and can reach an impressive 2,450 nits in select situations.

The Oppo Find N5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and, as is par for the course these days, sports many artificial intelligence features. It includes AI tools for productivity, translation, search, and photography. On the imaging side, AI helps photographers with faster photo capture (up to seven frames per second at 50 megapixels), digital zoom (AI Telescope Zoom), sharper macro shots, Hasselblad-developed portrait modes, and AI retouching tools for clarity and removing distractions.

When it comes to camera tech, the Oppo Find N5, like Oppo’s latest traditional flagship phone, the Find X8 Pro, sports a camera system co-developed by Hasselblad. While the X8 Pro goes all-out with its quad-camera system, the Find N5 opts for a triple-camera array instead.

The 50-megapixel main camera uses a Sony LYT-700 sensor (Type 1/1.56), which is often found in more affordable mid-range phones. The foldable has a 70mm equivalent 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor, and an eight-megapixel ultrawide camera (15mm equivalent).

Compare this to the Find X8 Pro, which not only has a larger main sensor (Type 1/1.4) and 50-megapixel ultrawide camera but also a fourth 50-megapixel 6x periscoping telephoto module (135mm equivalent). It’s clear that while foldable smartphones may be on the cutting edge of smartphone design, traditional single-screened handhelds still reign supreme concerning photography.

While the Oppo Find N5 is not coming to the United States, some may hope it will find its way stateside via a different brand. After all, the Oppo Find N3 foldable phone eventually arrived via Oppo’s sister company, OnePlus. The OnePlus Open is still a great foldable, but an upgraded version would be welcome and is perhaps overdue. Unfortunately, OnePlus already said it is skipping this generation of Oppo foldable, so hopes are dashed.

The Oppo Find N5 is launching officially in Asia and Europe, with availability starting next week. At current exchange rates, the price works out to a shade under $1,900, which is a lot for a smartphone but not unusual for a foldable.

Image credits: Oppo