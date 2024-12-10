Genki’s Stylish ‘Moonbase’ Manages to Make Power Strips Exciting

Power solutions must be directly relevant to cameras and photography or just downright cool to be covered on PetaPixel. Genki’s new Moonbase power strip falls clearly into the latter category, sporting an “out of this world” style and a lot of versatility for tech-savvy users.

The Genki Moonbase is, as Genki describes, “more than just a power strip.” But on the other hand, it is, at its core, a power strip. It is a seven-port desktop charging solution with three AC “nodes” and a 240-watt GaN USB-C charger with four USB-C ports.

“The original iPhone charged at 5W, now we’re charging laptops at 140W! With so many power hungry portable electronics of today (and tomorrow) we need a solution beyond a pile of charging bricks on power strips,” Genki explains on Indiegogo. “Moonbase is designed from the ground up to optimize for today and tomorrow’s charging needs.”

It is worth taking a beat to look at the “GaN” aspect of the Moonbase. Genki, one of the first companies to fully embrace gallium nitride (GaN) technology, notes that compared to traditional silicon-based chargers, GaN chargers are more efficient, meaning it’s possible to fit the same power capabilities inside a smaller, cooler device. GaN chargers are also lighter and can maintain faster charger speeds more safely than silicon-based chargers, all else equal.

Speaking of power, the four USB-C ports are interesting, as they don’t all offer the same output. The USB-C “1” port provides up to 140 watts, more than enough for today’s most powerful laptops. The second port tops out at 100 watts, while the remaining two are 30-watt chargers, sufficient for a lot of handheld devices, including smartphones. The most powerful 140-watt USB-C port can charge a 16-inch M4-powered MacBook Pro from zero to 50 percent in just half an hour.

It is also worth noting that while the four USB-C ports can all be used simultaneously, they cannot all hit their max power throughput at once. The four ports are capped at 240 watts in total, meaning that if all four ports are used, they top out at 100, 100, 20, and 20 watts. The entire 140 watts for the first port is only available when using a maximum of two USB-C ports. The Indiegogo campaign page has a chart that breaks down all the possible USBC configurations and charging capabilities.

The three “AC Nodes,” which are standard AC outlets, can be used for devices like monitors, gaming consoles, camera battery charging docks, desktop computers, and more. These three nodes are elevated off the Moonbase, and they light up. Users can adjust the brightness and color and enable special effects for these three nodes using a capacitive button on the Moonbase.

Alongside the Moonbase, Genki has redesigned its USB-C cables. The new flagship cable, the Moonlink+, is a USB4 cable that supports 240-watt charging and 40Gbps data transfer. It also includes a built-in LED display that shows relevant data, like current wattage. Further, when one of these cables is plugged into the Moonbase, the other end lights up, making it easier to plug into the external device. Once connected on both ends, this light turns off.

The Genki Moonbase includes various protective measures, such as overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuit, and temperature control protection.

Pricing and Availability

The Genki Moonbase is available to back now on Indiegogo for $88, a 26 percent discount compared to the eventual $120 MSRP. There is also a kit that includes four Moonlink cables for $129, a 39 percent discount. The Genki Moonbase is slated to begin shipping to backers in April 2025.

Complete details, specifications, and backing options are available on Indiegogo. While crowdfunding campaigns, including this one, come with a level of risk, it is worth noting that Genki is a reputable and reliable company. PetaPixel has covered — and gone hands-on with — the company’s offerings before, including most recently the Genki SavePoint M.2 SSD enclosure.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

Image credits: Genki