Genki Moonbase GaN Power Strip Review: A Power Strip You Actually Want On Your Desk

The Genki Moonbase is a stylish and powerful power strip that is sure to liven up any workspace. It’s also chock-full of ports, featuring three AC outlets and four USB-C ports.

While it lacks the USB-C charging capacity of the Ugreen Nexode 500W GaN charger, my colleague, Jaron, reviewed this week, the Genki Moonbase has the distinct advantage of serving double-duty as an outlet extender and USB-C charger. Plus, it lights up. Who doesn’t love that?

Genki Moonbase Review: Design and Build Quality

I sure do, which is why I backed the Genki Moonbase on Indiegogo last year after covering the news on PetaPixel. While it’s our policy to support all crowdfunding projects we write about, we do so at the lowest backing tier, allowing us to keep an eye on a project’s progress once the initial funding campaign ends. However, in the case of the Moonbase, I was so enamored by it that I backed it for real. I opted for the white and orange colorway, which evokes intentional NASA Moon mission vibes. It’s not called the “Moonbase” for nothing.

Beyond its outward appearance, there is much more to appreciate about the Moonbase’s design. The chunky power strip is well-built and robust. Not that you need a power strip to feel strong in the hand, but it doesn’t hurt.

On top are three protruding circular AC ports. While the elevated design accommodates a thick LED ring that can be switched between off and displaying one of eight colors, it also creates space for massive power plugs and bricks.

As for the LEDs, which I prefer to use in white or orange to match my Moonbase’s aesthetic, they also serve as status lights. If you have devices plugged in that are drawing more power than the Moonbase can provide at that time, a red status light will appear.

On one end of the Moonbase, the non-power cord end, there are four USB-C ports. The leftmost one supports 140W charging, provided that only it and one other port are currently in use. Otherwise, its maximum output dips to 100W. Its neighbor tops out at 100W charging, while the other two USB-C ports support up to 30W charging, which is suitable for devices like phones, headphones, or smartwatches.

The other end of the Moonbase is where I encounter my two main complaints with its design. The first is a real bugbear of mine — the power cord is permanently attached to the Moonbase. This means if the cord has an issue, the Moonbase itself has a problem. While the power cord is admittedly well-made, with its rugged, bright orange braided design, I dislike when power cords are attached to products. The other, much more minor issue, is the Moonbase’s control “button” that handles the outlet lights. It’s a touch-sensitive “button” rather than an actual button you press. It’s wholly unsatisfying to use, and it’s far too easy to “hit” it twice by accident, which can result in needing to cycle through all the options twice to get the desired color. It’s tedious, and a real button would be superior.

Overall, the Genki Moonbase has a great design. Save for the so-called button and the integrated power cord, there are plenty of things I really like about it, including its space-inspired aesthetic, elevated power outlets, and fun lights.

Genki Moonbase Review: In Use

The Genki Moonbase is more than just a pretty face, though. The USB-C ports are especially useful in a workspace environment, as so many devices these days charge over USB-C, including my MacBook Pro, phone, tablet, and Switch 2. The battery-killing Mario Kart World waits for no one.

While the 140-watt max output via a single port is a little disappointing, that is still plenty of juice to charge my 16-inch MacBook in reasonably short order and keep it topped off all day. It’s the same wattage as the big power brick that ships with my high-end laptop.

On the other hand, even 100 watts is overkill for my iPad, iPhone, or Switch 2, and 30 watts is sufficient for various small electronics. Those who need even more USB-C charging, but don’t need regular AC ports, should check out the UGreen Nexode.

However, the actual power output depends not only on the port used (which is labeled, by the way) but also on how many ports are in active use. When using one or two ports, users can get 140 and 100 watts of charging. Once a third device is added, the 140-watt port is reduced to a 100-watt port, the 100-watt port remains steady, and the 30-watt port remains as advertised.

But when a fourth device is plugged in simultaneously, things get even more complicated. Remember, the four ports can only add up to a total of 240 watts. This means that the two most powerful ports remain at 100 watts, but the two 30-watt ports drop to 20 watts each.

Like the Nexode, the Moonbase intelligently redistributes power across its ports, ensuring that the power goes where it is most needed. While I can plug three power-hungry devices into the outlets and use all four USB-C ports, there is only so much power to go around, so as expected, charging speeds via USB can drop in some situations.

As for safety, the Moonbase promises that in spades, just like any good power strip. It features surge protection to safeguard your electronics against sudden voltage spikes, built-in shutters to prevent accidental shocks if a child starts poking around the Moonbase with a metal object, grounding protection, overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, and temperature control. While I cannot guarantee that it will always work in every possible situation, it has been smooth sailing so far, even when I’ve plugged every power-hungry device I can into it.

As for the “GaN” of it all, Genki has used Gallium Nitride tech for over six years. By using GaN rather than traditional silicon materials, the Moonbase is relatively more efficient and stays cooler. GaN can also be used to make chargers smaller while maintaining the same power output, but I wouldn’t say the Moonbase is particularly small — quite the opposite.

The Genki Moonbase Is the Coolest Power Strip Out There

But all these power figures? That’s nerd stuff. I bought the Moonbase because it looks cool. No, but really, the Moonbase does look great, and it functions as well as it looks. Although it is not the most powerful quartet of USB-C chargers available, combining these four ports with three AC outlets and a robust, intelligent design makes the Genki Moonbase a fantastic workspace companion.

As part of the Indiegogo campaign I backed, I also upgraded to a higher tier to get an accompanying Moonlink+ Smart Cable. While not the purpose of this review, it is worth mentioning. It’s a USB-C cable that supports up to 240W charging (yeah, I know the Moonbase itself tops out at 140 watts per port) and 40Gbps data transfer speeds. The thick, braided cable is really well-built. However, it has a trick up its sleeve. It features a display on one of the USB-C ports that delivers real-time power monitoring. It also has a light-up end that makes it easier to find a port entry in dim conditions.

It’s a nice add-on, as one can never have too many good-quality 40Gbps USB-C cables around. It was $29 as part of the campaign, but it retails for $40, which is not obscene for a 40Gbps cable.

Are There Alternatives?

Speaking of pricing, the Genki Moonbase itself is $129. You can purchase power strips with surge protection for less money than that, although it’s not something you should necessarily cheap out on. I’ve long sworn by commercial-grade surge protectors designed for workshops, and you can find those for $40-50. However, those don’t have USB-C ports, lights, or an eye-catching design. They’re often drab and utilitarian.

The Ugreen Nexode is an interesting alternative for those who care a lot about USB-C charging capabilities, as it offers more than twice the power of the Moonbase and has six USB ports (five USB-C and one USB-A). It is $220, which is competitive for what it is. There is also the Ugreen Nexode 300W, available for $150, which is another great option for users with a high demand for USB ports.

Should You Buy It?

Yes, if you want a power strip that you can proudly place on top of your desk to power and charge a wide range of electronics. If you’ve grown weary of finding new places to hide hideous power strips, the Genki Moonbase is a welcome change of pace.