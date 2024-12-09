Leila Saidane’s Work Is an Example of the Future of Documentary Photography

Earlier this year, students enrolled The University of Texas at Austin’s School of Journalism and Media (in the Moody College of Communication) were encouraged to apply for a six-month mentorship with a Canon Explorer of Light. Leila Saidane’s won that competition and recently completed her mentorship with photographer Natalie Keyssar.

Multiple excellent portfolios were submitted by students and the final selection was made via a panel of judges including Keyssar, former National Geographic photo editor Elizabeth Krist, and I. Saidane’s work showed incredible promise, as can be seen in the photos below which are a mix of the images that won her the mentorship as well as new ones captured in the last year.

Saidane is a Tunisian-American who is studying Radio-TV-Film at The University of Texas at Austin and plans to Graduate in May 2025. After that, her plan is to move to Tunisia to both reconnect with her family as well as develop her Arabic proficiency. Keyssar is a documentary photographer based in Brooklyn, New York and focuses her lens on the personal effects of political turmoil and conflict, youth culture, and migration.

“From the first time I saw Leila’s work when we were judging for the Canon mentorship, I knew she had the unique blend of passion, curiosity, and the ability to translate a feeling into an image that to me is what makes a truly great photojournalist,” Keyssar says.

“Documentary Photography is different from other forms of image making because it comes with a lot of responsibilities. You’re working with other people’s real life. It’s not enough to be good at photography technique, (which she is) you also have to care deeply about what you’re photographing, and want to understand enough to dig deep to learn about the story well enough to speak on it with some authority.”

For her mentorship, Saidane was encouraged to lean into the type of work that caught our eye during the judging process: subjects she identified with. She did so with a Canon R6 and 35mm and 55mm lenses.

“Using wide lenses made it more of a challenge to discriminate what entered my frame, making me more thoughtful of what scene I was capturing and how every element included provided information. I experimented in adding motion blur to portraits taken with flash, creating artificial double exposures with digitals inspired by real accidental film ones I’ve taken, using medium format, toy-like cameras that blur the edges via light leak,” Saidane says.

This was her longest intentional photography project and Saidane says that going through months of coverage has led her to some pleasant surprises. She found that photographing a subject earlier in time in a different but relevant context to a photo captured later added depth to the overarching story she was attempting to tell about them — something that doesn’t happen without a plan for a long-form visual story.

“This mentorship has helped me to learn the power in building sustained relationships with your subjects, reshaping my internal beliefs; like the unbending journalistic value that suggests any relationship beyond that of strictly photographer and subject is unethical. For my work, I’ve found such relationships only inform the images greater,” Saidane says.

“Natalie encouraged me to submit photos that I felt reflected me and the direction I want to move in. Photography is a limitless endeavor, but I am now more solidified in what I want to photograph; using images to amplify under-represented communities’ voices, including the ones I belong to,” she continues.

"The emotion captured in moments by those I've built relations with — my family, my housemates, fellow Arab students who celebrate our culture and struggles — display different sides of the same subjects over many months.

“Working with Leila this year has been a real inspiration and honor for me and I’m so excited I got to witness her progress. We’ve covered a lot of ground, from choosing subject matter and approaching communities going through complicated moments ethically and compassionately (something she does instinctively), to developing personal style and visual language in the context of documentary photography, to traditional and non-traditional forms of storytelling,” Keyssar says.

Keyssar adds that the images Saidane created through her mentorship show a talent for making breaking news images combined with the emotive and personal.

“Leila is incredibly thoughtful and hardworking and keen to hone technical skills and journalistic knowledge to support her innate talent. She’s not afraid to experiment which I think is a highly underrated trait in young photojournalists- as exploring new forms of photographic language and not being afraid to make new kinds of pictures not traditionally associated with news photography is a harder path than making safe pictures and, in my opinion, the only route to unique and exciting personal growth in style,” Keyssar continues.

“We’ve accidentally gone quite a bit over the expected mentorship period because she was so involved in her work, and I’ve been so happy to support it and help her sharpen her voice and clarity of vision. I’ve enjoyed our zooms where we go over photo techniques, toning and color, storytelling, business and best practices, and I’ve also been really glad she’s come to trust me with urgent last-minute questions when she’s covering breaking news or gut checks about the personal and ethical side of this work via call or text. We’re both extremely grateful to Canon for creating and supporting her important work.”

“While I’m tired of the term, imposter syndrome is a symptom of being a young woman photographer,” Saidane says. “A balance of maintaining discreteness, so as not to craft or disrupt a candid moment, and consent of the subject to be captured. Natalie reframed this anxiety as a strength. My self-awareness gives me an empathetic approach to subjects so crucial to documentary work, creating collaborative and representational images.”

Keyssar says that she plans to continue to mentor Leila informally and is excited to see what the future brings for her after she graduates.

“I know she’s going to be doing great things and am so psyched that Canon and I could play a role in her early work.”

Image credits: Photographs and captions by Leila Saidane