The iOS 18 Photos App is Frustrating Some Users, But There is a Fix

Matt Growcoot
A smartphone screen displays a photo gallery app. It shows sections like "Recent Days," "Albums," and "People & Pets," with various photo thumbnails, including landscapes, family, and pets. The top shows a search bar and time as 09:41.
The new iOS 18 Photos layout. | Apple

iOS 18 has been out for a couple of months now but as users have updated their iPhones, many are complaining about the newly-designed Photos app.

Complaints largely come down to the UI: users say there is “way too much going on” and that it’s unintuitive and difficult to naviagate.

For photographers who edit their pictures on a laptop and then Airdrop them to their phone, it can be a little tricky to find those photos as the old “Recents” layout has changed dramatically. It’s now under “Recently Saved” on the “Pinned Collections” tab, which many find to be a little confusing.

While many of the issues raised are valid, some of the reactions online have been a touch dramatic, with some Apple users making fun of the update on social media.

Apple released iOS 18 for iPhone in September and did promise that it meant the “biggest-ever update to Photos,” adding that it would “make it easier to find and relive special moments.” Although there have been complaints about Apple re-designs before, often users eventually come through to the tech giant’s way of thinking. However, this time the calls for Photos to go back to the iOS 17 version have grown louder as time has passed.

How to Change the iOS 18 Photos App

While users can’t take their Photo app back to the iOS 17 way of doing things, there is a way of changing it on iOS 18.

While on the Photos app, scroll down to the bottom of the page and find a tab called “Customize & Reorder.”

A smartphone screen displaying a "Customize & Reorder" menu with options like Recent Days, Albums, and People & Pets. Each option has a blue checkmark next to it, and a three-line icon for reordering.

There, it is possible to reorder how the different photo features are displayed. For example, the aforementioned “Pinned Collections” can be dragged to the top so that “Recently Saved” photos are more prominent.

Alternatively, users can deselect as many of the features as they like so that all they see is their content.

,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
You Can Now Post Photos Directly to Instagram from iOS
Tumblr Launches a Standalone iOS Photo Sharing App Called Photoset
iOS 14 Will Finally Let You Add Captions to Photos
Quirky New iOS Camera App Gives Your Photos Witty Captions
Discussion