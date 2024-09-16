Today, iOS 18 Gives the iPhone Photo Library Its ‘Biggest Redesign Ever’

In an update that is rolling out starting now, Apple’s iOS 18 update brings a huge number of changes to the customizability of the iPhone as well as a revamped Photos interface that Apple calls its “biggest redesign ever.”

iOS 18 was showcased last June at Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) and the focus was very much AI, or “Apple Intelligence.” While those features have been delayed (no official timeline of when Apple Intelligence is coming has been provided) and aren’t launching with the update that is being made available to iPhones starting today, there is more in the update that doesn’t rely on AI that photographers will notice.

The biggest of those changes is the Photos app which is getting a significant redesign.

“The new Photos app keeps your library organized and makes it super-easy to find photos fast. Its gorgeous yet familiar look puts everything you want right at your fingertips, so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying your memories,” Apple says.

“New collections like Recent Days, People & Pets, and Trips automatically keep the library organized with on-device intelligence, so users can spend less time searching and more time enjoying their memories. Users can personalize their experience with a customizable layout that reflects what is most important to them and pin favorite collections to keep them easily accessible.”

Apple says that Collections will now automatically organize a photo library by theme so it’s easier to see recent days, people and pets, trips (based on location), and more. This will likely get far more intelligent once Apple is able to roll out its AI thanks to the ability to search by specific people or even actions, but for now Apple’s iOS 18 update is meant to make browsing massive libraries of photos easier and more intuitive.

The Photos app already sorts images by people and places, but now Collections can appear below the Library grid and that view can be customized, allowing the interface to show more of what is important to a user. Collections can be reordered to allow sections like Albums, Trips, and Memories to be put in a specific order or removed from view entirely. Apple says this will allow users to “quickly get to the content you care about most, whether that’s photos of your dog or your friends, photos you’ve recently edited, or even screenshots or receipts.”

More Customization

Apple is giving iPhone users more control over how their specific iPhone experiences look, too. In addition to allowing for broad changes to the color of apps and icons (including smartly suggesting colors that compliment a given wallpaper choice), Home Screen layouts can be laid out more freely and users can choose to block access to apps through requiring Face ID. Control center is also getting an overhaul and features new groups of controls, which Apple says allows users to access “more fluidly with a single, continuous swipe down on the Home Screen.”

The lock screen can also be customized, letting users decide what shortcuts are provided as options (like Halide) instead of the previous experience, which only allowed the flashlight and default camera app to be launched. Paired with the new Camera Control button and Action Button, the iPhone now has significantly more customization than before, freeing up the ability to customize three new quick buttons to be anything while the camera can be tied to Camera Control.

The iOS 18 update is rolling out today.

Image credits: Apple