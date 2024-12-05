Samyang Brings Ultra-Wide AF 12mm f/2 Lens to Canon RF Mount

Jeremy Gray

A close-up of a black camera lens with red accents. The lens features text indicating "AF 12/2 RF-S" and "0.2m / 0.66ft." The interior glass elements are visible, and the exterior has textured grip rings. The background is plain and neutral.

Earlier this year, Canon made the (great) decision to allow third-party manufacturers to bring autofocus-equipped lenses to RF mount, albeit only RF-S (APS-C) lenses. Since that announcement, companies like Tamron and Sigma announced RF-S lenses. Now South Korean lens maker Samyang is getting in on the action by bringing its 12mm f/2 ultra-wide prime to RF mount.

Samyang, a major player in the third-party lens space, unveiled the AF 12mm f/2 RF-S Ultra-Wide Angle Prime Lens today. The company calls the lens ideal for landscape, architecture, and night photography applications thanks to its fast aperture and 96.8-degree angle of view.

A Canon EOS digital camera with a large lens is shown. The lens displays "AF 1:2 RF-S" and other markings. The camera body is black with textured grips and various buttons for control.

The lens, roughly equivalent to 18mm on a full-frame camera, features a dozen elements arranged across 10 groups. It includes two aspherical elements, one of which is an “H-ASP” element and three ED elements. Samyang promises that the 12mm f/2’s optical design “effectively minimizes chromatic aberration, distortion, and other optical imperfections.”

A Canon EOS R10 camera with an articulated screen displays an image of a glowing orb over water against a dark background. The camera is positioned on a black surface.

The aperture has seven blades, and Samyang promises “smooth, natural-looking bokeh.” Given its seven-bladed aperture, the lens should deliver strong starburst effects, although real-world testing is required to know with certainty.

Weighing just 213 grams (7.5 ounces), the Samyang 12mm f/2 RF-S lens is relatively lightweight. It’s also compact, measuring 57.2 millimeters (2.25 inches) long. The lens has a 62mm filter thread and a maximum barrel diameter of 70 millimeters (2.76 inches). The lens has weather-sealing at four points, including the lens mount, to prevent ingress of dust, light rain, and snow.

A black camera lens with a wide hood, labeled "AF 12/2 RF-S," is shown against a white background. The lens has a textured focus ring and a smooth metal mount.

As for autofocus, the lens sports Samyang’s Linear STM (stepping motor) focusing system, promising precise, nearly silent autofocus performance. The lens is built for photo and video applications, with Samyang adding that the lens offers smooth autofocus transitions. The lens has an MF/AF control switch directly on the barrel, so users won’t need to go into their camera’s menu system to swap focusing mode. The lens has a relatively wide focusing ring on its barrel, although it appears the lens is focus-by-wire, meaning that manual focusing is electronically controlled.

On the left, a night sky full of stars over silhouetted trees. On the right, a sunset view with silhouetted trees and two people sitting, looking at the colorful horizon.

A split image shows a vibrant meadow filled with pink cosmos flowers on the left and a sunlit meadow with white daisies on the right. Both sides are under a clear blue sky surrounded by lush greenery.

Pricing and Availability

The Samyang AF 12mm f/2 RF-S lens is available to preorder now for $449. For photographers interested in Tamron’s 11-20mm f/2.8 lens coming to RF-S mount for $659, Samyang’s new prime offers a slightly faster aperture and less versatility at a lower price. There is also the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN lens, which arrived to RF mount in September for $659.

Image credits: Samyang

