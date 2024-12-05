Canon Brings Back Beloved Camera Expert Rudy Winston

Earlier this year, Canon USA initiated a round of layoffs that affected multiple departments and included Rudy Winston, who had been the most prominent face of Canon’s US-based brand for many years. He is now back with the company on a consultation basis.

Winston had worked at Canon for nearly 30 years as part of its professional products team and was responsible for training Canon staff on new products. He was also on hand at media and ambassador events in the same capacity. Winston also created presentations for customers and dealers, led numerous writing projects, and provided technical assistance to Canon’s user base.

While he was a constant face at Canon events, he was more broadly known as the voice of Canon USA’s YouTube channel. His inclusion in Canon’s layoffs was met with significant disappointment. PetaPixel learned that the massive community response he received at the time touched him greatly and he was extremely grateful for everyone’s well wishes.

“Canon’s recent reorganization was made to streamline operations and promote efficiency, in order to help achieve the necessary levels of performance that are required to meet our targets and remain competitive in a fast-changing industry. These decisions, which were not made lightly, will support the company’s ability to make decisions in a faster and more agile way. Canon is steadfast in its dedication to long-term sustainability and providing strong support for our customers and our partners,” the company told PetaPixel at the time.

It’s not clear what changed, but last month, PetaPixel was made aware that Winston had been brought back in some consultation capacity but the details of that arrangement were not made known. However, yesterday Canon USA uploaded three new videos on the EOS R6 Mark II to its YouTube channel — all of them feature Winston.

“Rudy Winston is a highly respected member of the photography industry, and through this new role at Canon U.S.A., Inc., we will be able to provide customers with invaluable insight on our advanced technology and innovative applications to enhance their professional and personal artistry,” a Canon USA representative tells PetaPixel after the company was reached for comment.

“Our customers are our most valued stakeholders, and we look forward to working with Rudy as a consultant to further enhance the way we serve our customers.”

Image credits: Canon USA