Stylish Keks M-meter Brings Light Metering to Older Leica M Cameras

Keks Camera introduced a new M-meter light meter with digital OLED for Leica M cameras that lack a meter.

The M-meter is a hot shoe attachment light meter specifically for Leica M bodies that lack a meter. The device is compatible for the Leica M1, M2, M3, M4, M4-2, M4P, MA, MD, and MD2. Keks designed this new meter based on the existing Leica MR meter.

The new M-meter’s seamless design pairs perfectly with Leica M cameras, promising a cohesive style and function with the body and existing dials. Available in Satin Chrome, Black Chrome, and Black Paint, the three options offer finishes to match Leica’s OEM color scheme. The color choices also have different materials, with Keks noting the brass model will age over time:

“Both the Satin Chrome and Black Chrome models are made entirely of aluminum, giving a smooth satin finish. The Black Paint model is constructed from solid brass and coated in glossy black paint. Since brass is one of the most challenging metals to paint, the finish will gradually wear down over time, creating a desirable ‘brassing’ effect.”

The M-meter couples with the camera’s existing shutter speed dial for intuitive operation. A bright 1.3-inch (3.3-centimeter) OLED on the top of the device displays exposure readings and information, including battery level.

Featuring a VEML7700 high-accuracy ambient light sensor with 16-bit digital resolution, the meter promises accurate and stable performance. The meter supports single or continuous metering, f/1-128 apertures, 30 seconds to 1/1000s exposures, and ISO values from 6 to 3,200. The M-meter also features built-in settings for customization from a minimum and maximum aperture to an exposure compensation range of -3 to +3 (1/3), aperture/ISO stops of full, half, third, and more.

The Keks M-meter is powered by a rechargeable and replaceable 240mAh USB-C lithium battery. Keks promises over 10 hours of battery life from a full charge, which takes about an hour.

“Durability and reliability are key to our product. The new M-Meter is designed to last for decades. Its outer shell is made of either aluminium or brass, while most internal parts are replaceable and easy to service,” Keks promises.

Pricing and Availability

The three colors of Keks M-meter for Leica M are available for pre-order now at $120. They are expected to begin shipping in May 2025. However, an early bird discount for pre-orders until May 1, 2025, brings the price to $100.

Image credits: Keks