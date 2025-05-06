Arctic Wolves Cozy Up To Wildlife Photographers in Magical Moment Caught on Camera

Michael Zhang

A person in a fur-lined coat lies on snowy ground taking photos, while two white wolves approach and interact playfully, one even rolling on its back nearby. The landscape is icy and vast under a pale sky.

A group of wildlife photographers on an expedition in Nunavut, Canada, were recently treated to an experience of a lifetime when a pack of friendly and curious Arctic wolves approached and cozied up to them.

The magical moment was caught on camera in this 30-second video that has gone viral on social media:

@silas.pijamini Saturday April 12, 2025 #ausuittuqadventures ♬ Runaway – AURORA

The man seen lying flat on the ground at the beginning of the video is 28-year-old Terry Noah. Based in Grise Fiord, Nunavut, Noah is an Inuk adventure guide, hunter, and research collaborator who leads Arctic expeditions through his business, Ausuittuq Adventures. It was on one such adventure last month with two other guides and three clients that Noah and his group encountered the wolves.

“We were on a wildlife photography expedition to Eureka from Grise Fiord, traveling 4 days and 550km one way to reach Eureka,” Noah tells PetaPixel. “Searching the area for wildlife about 100km a day for 8 days, then traveling another 4 days and 550km back to Grise Fiord, sleeping in tents and cabins along the way.”

Map of northern Canada showing Eureka and Grise Fiord marked in Nunavut, with surrounding islands, bodies of water, and part of Greenland visible to the east.

“We found this wolf pack, and they approached us on their own with zero baiting,” Noah continued. “As we took photographs, the wolf approached us very close.

“This is possible due to the wolves hardly ever having humans hunting them due to their location — they are in a very remote area that is very rarely visited.”

A person in winter clothing lies on snowy ground, facing a white wolf that stands nearby on the snow-covered landscape under a pale sky.
A still frame from the video showing one of the curious Arctic wolves investigating a photographer and his camera.

A lifelong resident of Ausuittuq (AKA Grise Fiord), Noah grew up hunting and exploring the land before landing a job as an Inuit field research technician with the Canadian Wildlife Services after college. 15 years ago, Noah left that career and started his own company to guide photographers, tourists, and scientists out on the land and sea.

Noah says that while these types of encounters with Arctic wolves are rare, he has had similar experiences in his many years of hunting and adventuring across his homeland across all four seasons.

Two side-by-side photos show an Arctic wolf lying on snow, resting its head on the ground and looking relaxed. The wolf’s white fur blends into the snowy background.
Two photos Noah captured during the magical encounter when one of the wolves rolled on the ground right in front of him.

Although the wolves were seemingly friendly in this meeting, Noah did share tips with his clients on staying safe and respectful.

“So far, I have not seen or sensed any danger,” Noah says. “The wolves are very cautious and respectful of your space, and at any little sudden movement, they will jump back. Also, we make sure to never feed them so they do not associate humans with food.

“Stay close to the group and don’t leave any loose gear out, and don’t reach out or let your guard down, which would allow them to get too comfortable when they are coming close. Guides are right there, ready to help if anything happens.”

You can book your own wildlife adventure with Noah in Canada’s northernmost territory by visiting the Ausuittuq Adventures website.

Image credits: Video, still frames, and photographs by Terry Noah and used with permission

