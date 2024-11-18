AI Polar Bear Video Fools People and Enrages Photographers

An AI-generated video of a polar bear “being rescued” has spread across the internet like wildfire leaving many confused and frustrated.

It is thought that the 15-second clip originated from a TikTok account called Mysticwild where it received over 125 million views. Mysticwild uploads similar AI videos. The page’s description makes that clear: “Crafting dreams with AI. Step into a realm where magic merges with tech.”

The viral polar bear video starts with a cub hanging off the side of the boat before being taken onboard, where it cuddles with the sailors. In another version, the cub is reunited with its mother.

The AI video went viral on Instagram over the weekend being shared here and here racking up millions of likes. It was shared by countless users. The caption reads, “This adorable polar bear was rescued and now has a second chance of life.”

While the video achieves impressive verisimilitudinous, there are mistakes such as the cub morphing into a dog on occasion and temporarily sprouting an extra paw. Another giveaway for AI video is the fact the clips are mostly always in slow-motion.

Backlash

Despite the flaws, the video has confused many users and an unknown number have fallen hook, line, and sinker for the fake. The video prompted outrage from some nature photographers.

“F***ing AI and idiots using it that way. Shame,” writes famous wildlife shooter Florian Ledoux who has spent endless winter months in the Arctic capturing real polar bears.

“I thought it was real until I read its AI. This is so wrong as I love magical things and now don’t know what to believe,” writes Cat Wollner on TikTok. “It’s scary how many people can’t tell this is AI,” adds Martin Mtb.

The outrage was more palpable over on Instagram. “What a world where our first question now has to be ‘Is this real?'”, writes Jennefer Folson.

Indeed, what a world it is now for photographers such as Ledoux who have dedicated their lives to capturing real polar bears and now see fake wildlife videos going perhaps more viral than they’ve ever gone.

Although there have been reports that AI is slowing down, AI video is still developing and more and more creators are realizing that fine-tuning models for specific subjects can yield better results.