People React in Horror to Lucasfilm’s AI-Generated ‘Star Wars’ Animals

Lucasfilm has horrified fans by showing off a series of AI-generated animals that allegedly belong in the Star Wars universe.

During a TED Talk, Lucasfilm visual effects artist Rob Bredow unveiled the short film, named Star Wars: Field Guide, describing it as “what it would feel like if you sent a probe droid out to a brand new Star Wars planet.”

Bredow then unveiled a series of bizarre AI-generated creatures that were reminiscent of the work of Photoshop artist and photographer Sarah DeRemer who created animal hybrids.

There are bears crossed over with tigers, peacocks with snail shells, and blue gazelles. It looks as if the still images were AI-generated and then brought to life with an AI video app.

Bredow stresses that the project is a “work-in-progress” and the bizarre creatures are not final character designers. “This is what happens when you put the latest AI tools in the hands of talented artists,” he adds in the video below.

Fans did not hold back online. “Lucasfilm declares creative bankruptcy with an AI-generated Star Wars film that’s just 2 minutes of mostly normal animals jumbled together,” was the headline of one Reddit post that got plenty of attention.

Some fans called for the Star Wars franchise to end after showing a video that a “14-year-old could do on their smartphone.”

“The AI video was the same slop we’ve been seeing for ages now,” writes one YouTube TED Talks commenter.

“None of those creatures look like they belong in Star Wars,” writes another “They are all clearly two Earth animals fused together in the most basic way.”

AI slop refers to the new phenomena of fake imagery created by AI image generators flooding the internet. It has affected Google Search, social media, and stock photo websites.

Bredow heads up ILM, a special effects company founded by George Lucas during the making of the original Star Wars films. Futurism notes that ILM is a pioneer of the industry and has helped bring magic to classic movies including Jurassic Park and Terminator 2.

Bredow insists that the technology is “artist-driven” but AI continues to get a bad rep. So much so that it’s been reported Hollywood is using the technology a lot but afraid to admit it publicly.