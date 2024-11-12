The Rigid.Pro Cinerig Base turns a mirrorless camera into a box-style cinema camera.

The rise of mirrorless cameras has unleashed a new wave of content creation, fueling cinematic ambition and innovation. Despite their impressive strides, mirrorless cameras still fall short in key areas when put to work. Rigging these compact devices with the necessary add-ons — such as microphones, monitors, and power sources — can quickly throw off their balance and undermine their portability. Rigid.Pro’s Cinerig Base aims to tackle these pain points, offering a solution that maintains stability, organizes essential components, and keeps the streamlined feel creators need in demanding shooting environments.

This system promises to transform mirrorless cameras into box-style cinema powerhouses without the compromises and bulk that plague many traditional rigs. It’s designed to simplify adding audio recorders, focus motors, external monitors, and wireless transmitters. The Rigid.Pro’s modular platform proposes an all-in-one solution for those looking to turn their cameras into flexible, reliable tools for everything from documentary work to feature filmmaking.

The Rigid.Pro Cinerig Base allows for the attachment of a single power source, accepting either V-mount or AB Gold Mount batteries. With four D-tap power outlets, users can connect essential accessories to a single battery point, reducing the need for multiple power sources. This simplification can lead to a cleaner, more manageable rig, offering a setup that maximizes power without unnecessary complications.

The Cinerig Base’s power setup includes a master power switch. When engaged, this switch powers every connected component; when turned off, it isolates all the electronics from the battery, preventing any unwanted drain. Battery management extends further with a built-in LED monitor that displays the master battery voltage at a glance. This LED display eliminates the guesswork in battery usage, a frequent issue that often disrupts shooting plans and workflow.

Cable management is another area where the Rigid.Pro helps out. Each Base incorporates a cable management system aimed at tucking away excess cabling that can clutter and weigh down a rig. By reducing the tangle of exposed cables, this design not only makes the rig more visually appealing but also minimizes the risk of snags, which can lead to interruptions on set.

Another thoughtful design element is the recessed section of the Cinerig Base, which accommodates a mirrorless camera’s flip-out screen. This built-in recess protects the screen from accidental bumps while also offering a comfortable, accessible way to control the camera.

It uses a custom-designed anodized aluminum cheese plate on the top and bottom, offering nearly limitless mounting options for additional components. This design allows users to modify their setups based on shooting style, from documentary work to studio setups and even fast-moving, handheld “run-and-gun” scenarios. The cheese plates ensure flexibility and adaptability, which are crucial when camera rigs need to evolve on the fly.

Weight is always a consideration for handheld shooting, weighing around one pound, the Base provides stability without the excess heft that can make prolonged handheld work a strain. This offers a welcome change from many cinema rigs that become unwieldy with additional parts, adding weight. Instead it allows for nimble movement without sacrificing stability.

Pricing and Availability

Rigid.Pro’s offers an option for Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Panasonic. With a price tag starting at $310, these Bases are positioned as an accessible option in the market, especially considering the versatility and durability they bring to the table. Available now with worldwide express delivery, the Rigid.Pro Cinerig Bases enter the field at a time when creators seek tools that can deliver cinematic quality on a modest budget.

Image credits: Rigid.Pro