The new DJI Goggles N3 put the pilot in the scene with an affordable option with easy, intuitive controls.

Designed to work with DJI’s Neo or Avata 2, these affordable goggles respond to simple head and hand movements when paired with the DJI RC Motion 3 controller. Whether flipping, rolling, or executing power loops, they unlock dynamic aerial shots once limited to those with bigger wallets—opening up cinematic possibilities for photographers of all levels.

No extra lenses or diopter adjustments are needed. The Goggles N3 comfortably fit over prescription eyewear, thanks to a one-piece headband and battery. Lightweight and secure, they’re built for extended flights without fatigue. A 1080p screen and a wide 54-degree field of view give pilots crisp, immersive visuals. And foggy lenses are a thing of the past, thanks to a single-tap defogger that activates an internal fan, perfect for any weather.

The O4 digital transmission system keeps latency low, allowing the video feed to match the drone’s movements in real time, even over long distances up to 13 km. This stability is crucial for high-speed shots, and the goggles automatically switch between 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz frequencies to maintain a clear signal.

The Goggles N3’s augmented reality (AR) cursor brings in-flight settings to your view, letting you make adjustments mid-flight without breaking your focus. From exposure to camera angle, settings are now at your fingertips, giving you control over every shot’s style and lighting.

Real-time feed sharing through the DJI Fly app means collaborators can watch the action live on a smartphone, a feature perfect for immediate feedback on shoots which keeps everyone aligned on creative goals.

Among DJI’s four goggles options — Goggles N3, Goggles 3, Integra, and Goggles 2 — the N3 stands out as it offers a 1080p LCD with a 54-degree FOV, outperforming its counterparts in affordability and functionality. It’s unlike the more costly Goggles 3, with dual OLED screens and forehead padding, or the Goggles 2 with external battery requirements. The N3 is lightweight, affordable at $229 and ideal for users with prescription glasses.

With one-tap defogging, live feed sharing and AR function control, the Goggles N3 offers features that make it easy for creatives to explore aerial photography and video. The stated battery life reaches 2.7 hours—just shy of the Goggles 3’s stated three-hour max but longer than the Integra’s stated two-hour limit.

The DJI Goggles N3 will be available in “late November” for $229.

Image credits: DJI