Incredible Animal Pictures Star in Nature’s Best Photography Awards 2024

Matt Growcoot
A mother bear cuddles her cubs on the left side, while on the right, a green parrot attacks a large lizard perched on a tree. The background features a natural outdoor setting with trees and grass.
Photo credit: Jennifer Smith, left, Hira Punjabi, right.

Nature’s Best Photography Awards has announced the winners of its 2024 competition with a mother Bengal tiger teaching its son how to fight taking home the top prize of $5,000.

Mangesh Desai from Pune, Maharashtra, India was made Grand Prize Winner for his picture taken at the Taboda-Andhari Tiger Reserve. “Over the years, I have witnessed this young tiger on his path toward independence, starting with lessons from his mother teaching him to defend his territory,” says Desai.

“His path toward independence as an adult starts with the challenge of learning to define and safeguard his territory. This image illustrates a pivotal life lesson as the mother teaches her cub how to fight, giving a masterclass in survival.

Two tigers playfully splash water at each other in a grassy area. One has its mouth open, and the other extends its front paws toward the first, surrounded by droplets of water in mid-air.
Grand Prize Winner. Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra, India By © Mangesh Ratnakar Desai, Pune, Maharashtra, Indii
A white egret gracefully hovers above the crashing waves, with a fish leaping out of the water in front of it. The scene captures a dynamic moment of wildlife interaction against a soft, foamy ocean backdrop.
Winner of the Birds category. Each category winner received $1,000. “I caught the fleeting moment as two fish leaped out of the water and passed by an egret.” | Yundang Lake, Xiamen, Fujian, China By © Xiaoping Lin, Xiamen City, Fujian, China.
A field at sunset with glowing plants under a dramatic sky. The plants, spread across the landscape, appear to emit a soft, warm light. The sun sets behind distant mountains, casting an orange and blue hue across the clouds.
Winner of the Landscapes category. “A stunning field of Paepalanthus mirrors the rising sun’s rays, giving the impression of self-luminescence.” | Wildflowers at Sunrise, Alto Paraíso, Goiás, Brazil By © Marcio Cabral of Brasília, Brazil
A silhouette of a person walking on a tightrope between two rocky cliffs, with a glowing, partially eclipsed sun creating a dramatic halo effect behind them in the sky.
Winner of the Outdoor Adventure category. ” The moon passing directly between Earth and Sun during an annular eclipse, made this highliner’s experience even more extreme.” | Bureau of Land Management Area Near Monticello, Utah, USA By © Belva Hayden of Waterbury Center, Vermont, USA
Two leopards engaged in an intense fight. One leopard is on its back on the dusty ground, while the other leaps above it with claws outstretched. The background is blurred, focusing on the dynamic action of the big cats.
Winner of the Wildlife category. “In addition to the difficulty of focusing on the action, dust was in the air; but it all added to one of my favorite memories as a nature photographer.” | Mashatu Game Reserve, Botswana By Kevin Dooley of Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
Two foxes playfully interact on a sandy terrain. One fox gently bites the other's neck, while the other stands confidently facing the camera. Both have large ears and sandy brown fur, blending with the natural background.
Winner of the Animal Antics category. “The genuine tenderness between these wild animals made me smile and serves as a poignant reminder that each living creature has a unique value within our universe.” | Simpson Springs, Onaqui Mountain Herd Management Area, Skull Valley, Dugway, Utah, USA By © Brian Clopp of Huntsville, Utah, USA
Aerial view of a snow-covered landscape featuring a large circular formation in the center, resembling a snow-covered pond or crater, surrounded by trees and faint paths. Snowflakes lightly cover the scene, creating a serene, wintry atmosphere.
Winner of the Art in Nature category. “This aerial photo of a frozen lake revealed a symmetrical design not visible at ground level.” | Baingoin County, Nagqu, Tibet, China By © Lei Li, Honghe, Yunnan, China
A group of beluga whales swimming gracefully underwater. The whales' smooth, white bodies are visible in the dim, greenish light of the water, showcasing their gentle movements and curious expressions.
Winner of the Polar Passion category. “My fingers and face became numb after exposure to the cold Hudson Bay when I photographed this group of very curious and vocal belugas.” | Hudson Bay, Churchill, Manitoba, Canada © By Brett Freliche of Morgan Hill, California, USA
A bird caught in a mess of rope hangs lifelessly from a rocky cliffside, with another bird perched above. The tangled ropes contrast with the dark, rugged texture of the rocks, highlighting the impact of marine debris on wildlife.
Winner of the Conservation Single category. “To me, this picture signifies the future of our planet, literally ‘hanging by a thread’ without our conservation action.” | Shetland Island, Scotland, UK By © Khurram Khan of Piscataway, New Jersey, USA
Winner of the Ocean Views category.”Being surrounded by this superpod while free diving was one of the most amazing encounters of my life.” | Off Quepos, Costa Rica By © Cécile Gabillon of Toulouse, France
A dense cluster of monarch butterflies clinging to a tree, their wings overlapping. Most are closed and feature intricate black and white patterns, while one butterfly stands out with its vibrant orange wings open.
Winner of the Birds category. “This project tells the story of the annual migration of the monarch butterfly — one of the most iconic wildlife spectacles in North America.” | Mexico, USA, and Canada By © Jaime Rojo of Madrid, Spain
A multitude of orange and black butterflies fills the sky amid a lush green forest, set against a vivid blue sky. The butterflies seem to be in migration, creating a vibrant and dynamic scene.
Winner of the Birds category. “This project tells the story of the annual migration of the monarch butterfly — one of the most iconic wildlife spectacles in North America.” | Mexico, USA, and Canada By © Jaime Rojo of Madrid, Spain
A small bird perches on a metal fence beside a rusty chain and padlock. The background is blurred with warm colors, highlighting the bird's delicate feathers and the rustic texture of the metal.
Winner of Youth Photographer of the Year category. “When a stonechat was perched near a bolt on a metal gate, it appeared as if it were the guardian of the territory.”| Arcos de la Frontera, Cádiz, Spain By © Alberto Román Gómez, at age 9, of Ubrique, Cádiz, Spain
A mother bear sits in a grassy field, facing the camera. Three bear cubs are snuggled closely against her, surrounding her sides and front. The background is a blur of green grass and a soft, blue sky.
HIGHLY HONORED | ANIMAL ANTICS | Alaskan Brown Bear Sow and Cubs, Katmai National Park, Alaska, USA By © Jennifer Smith of Kodiak, Alaska, USA
Two owls perched on a mossy branch in a forest setting. They appear to be interacting, with one owl extending a wing or talon towards the other. The background is soft with blurred trees and foliage.
HIGHLY HONORED | ANIMAL ANTICS | Barred Owlets, Seward Park, Seattle, Washington, USA By © Glenn Nelson of Seattle, Washington, USA
A striking lenticular cloud, glowing orange from the setting sun, stretches across a deep blue sky above a dark silhouette of a mountain range, with calm water in the foreground.
HIGHLY HONORED | LANDSCAPES | Lenticular Cloud over Jason Harbor, South Georgia Island By © Ralph Lee Hopkins of Buena Vista, Colorado, USA

2025 will be Nature’s Best Photography’s 30th year. It was founded to inspire, educate, and motivate a better appreciation and conservation of the natural world through the art of photography, storytelling, and personal wellness initiatives.

To see all of the winners and find out more, head to Nature’s Best Photography website. Nature’s Best Photography also currently has two competitions open to the public: Nature’s Best Backyards and U.S. National Parks photo competitions. They can be entered here.

Image credits: Photos courtesy of Nature’s Best Photography. All rights reserved.

,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Should Photographs Captured in Zoos Be Considered Legitimate ‘Nature’ Pics?
winner Shark Circling Whale Carcass Wins Nature Photography Competition
Graceful Photo of Jellyfish Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021
Underwater Photo of Hippos Wins European Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Discussion