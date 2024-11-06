Incredible Animal Pictures Star in Nature’s Best Photography Awards 2024

Nature’s Best Photography Awards has announced the winners of its 2024 competition with a mother Bengal tiger teaching its son how to fight taking home the top prize of $5,000.

Mangesh Desai from Pune, Maharashtra, India was made Grand Prize Winner for his picture taken at the Taboda-Andhari Tiger Reserve. “Over the years, I have witnessed this young tiger on his path toward independence, starting with lessons from his mother teaching him to defend his territory,” says Desai.

“His path toward independence as an adult starts with the challenge of learning to define and safeguard his territory. This image illustrates a pivotal life lesson as the mother teaches her cub how to fight, giving a masterclass in survival.

2025 will be Nature’s Best Photography’s 30th year. It was founded to inspire, educate, and motivate a better appreciation and conservation of the natural world through the art of photography, storytelling, and personal wellness initiatives.

To see all of the winners and find out more, head to Nature’s Best Photography website. Nature’s Best Photography also currently has two competitions open to the public: Nature’s Best Backyards and U.S. National Parks photo competitions. They can be entered here.

Image credits: Photos courtesy of Nature’s Best Photography. All rights reserved.