Drone Photo Awards 2024 Winners Showcase Allure of Aerial Photography

Following yesterday’s feature highlighting the 2024 Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA) winners, it’s time to showcase the winners of the Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024.

Content warning: One of the winning photos shows a mass grave in Ukraine. While no dead bodies are directly visible, the image may still be disturbing to some readers.

The Drone Photo Awards, a leading international competition celebrating aerial photography, has named Israeli photographer Gilad Topaz the grand prize winner for their image, Drifting in Space. Coincidentally, last year’s grand prize winner was also an Israeli photographer.

Topaz’s stunning winning photo shows Topaz and fellow adventurers floating in the frigid Baltic Sea in Sweden, donned in specialized orange suits to survive the harsh, surreal conditions.

The winning photo was selected from a pool of 4,000 entries submitted by over 2,000 photographers from 113 countries. Alongside Topaz’s grand prize winner, the jurors selected winners across multiple categories, including Abstract, Nature, People, Series, Sport, Urban, Wedding, and Wildlife. There is also a video category in the competition. All category winners are featured below, save for the People category winner, which is Topaz’s grand prize photo.

All the Drone Photo Awards 2024 winners and second-place finishers are featured in the ongoing Siena Awards Festival at the Museo di Storia Naturale in Siena, Italy. The exhibition is open now until November 24th.

Image credits: Siena Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.