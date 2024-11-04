Why PetaPixel Didn’t Review the Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 Lab Lens

This morning, multiple blogs and YouTube channels published their reviews of the new Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 Lab lens for Sony E-mount cameras. PetaPixel has a unit in hand but chose not to review it because of an issue Viltrox made us aware of.

Last month, Viltrox emailed PetaPixel to inform us that there was an issue with the 135mm f/1.8 Lab lens and that the company wanted more time to deal with the situation before we rendered a verdict on performance. As a result, it was not only asking that we delay our review but also that it would be delaying the launch.

“During recent product testing and feedback from some of our valued partners, including yourself, we have identified a potential issue that could affect the lens during shipping due to mishandling or rough handling in transit,” the email reads. PetaPixel had not provided any feedback on the lens’s performance at this point, so the language here was likely written for multiple recipients.

“While this issue has affected only a small percentage (approximately 3-5%) of our early reviewers and testers, it is a risk we take seriously. After careful consideration, we have decided to delay the official release of the 135mm lens to ensure its reliability and durability. Over the next 1-2 months, our team will focus on improving the lens’s impact resistance and conducting further safety tests. We want to make sure the product you’ve come to expect from Viltrox is nothing short of exceptional when it reaches the hands of photographers and videographers worldwide,” the company continued.

“In light of this decision, we are also pausing the planned release of any review/promotional content for the lens (final release time up to further notice). We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to enhance the product.”

PetaPixel was, therefore, surprised to see reviews published today since it was our understanding that reviewing the lens would, one, not be fair to its final performance and, two, count as a break in the news embargo since the company said its official release would be delayed. However, it appears that the lens was announced in some capacity, as it is listed for pre-order by US-based retailers, although at the time of publication, the lens was not listed on Viltrox’s website.

We’ll be waiting for the final version of the lens before publishing our findings.

During initial communications with Viltrox regarding a review, the company offered to a send special-edition version branded/engraved “PetaPixel” for our sample, but we declined because it could be perceived as affecting our unbiased opinions of the lens. PetaPixel is also not an affiliate partner with Viltrox.