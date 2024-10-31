Wedding Photographer Charged With Secretly Recording Young Women at Venues

A wedding photographer is facing over 150 criminal charges for allegedly secretly recording young girls at venues.

Wedding photographer and videographer Daniel Kellan Mayfield, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, was first charged last year. At the time, Mayfield was charged with 100 counts of secretly recording young girls in the shower and bridal parties changing clothes.

However, on Wednesday, a further 38 charges were brought against Mayfield by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies claim that the photographer recorded another 24 different people in private places without their knowledge.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield was a contracted photographer or videographer for a wedding at most of these incidents and secretly recorded people at the venue.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office say they examined electronic devices that were seized from Mayfield and identified locations in Spartanburg County where the 36-year-old photographer committed acts of voyeurism.

He is accused of using his position and privileges as a wedding photographer to set up hidden cameras in bathrooms and changing rooms to secretly film women and girls.

“A majority of these incidents occurred at wedding venues where Mayfield was the contracted photographer/videographer,” Lieutenant Kevin Bobo of Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to a report by The Post and Courier, the newly released charges bring the total to 156 against Mayfield,

Mayfield faces 109 charges in Greenville County, South Carolina, and 9 charges in Greenwood County, South Carolina, according to court records. He is accused of filming girls as young as 14.

Mayfield, who previously worked as a student pastor at First Baptist Church Gowensville, was transported from Greenville County to the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday where he was formally booked after the new arrest warrants were served on him. He appeared in bond court on Wednesday and was given a $1 million bond.

In August, PetaPixel reported on a Minnesota wedding photographer who is facing criminal charges for allegedly secretly recording a bride in a dressing room. Photographer Mitchell Ringness was charged with one count of interference with privacy — which carries a penalty of up to one year imprisonment and/or up to a $3,000 fine in Minnesota.



