Wedding Photographer Pleads Guilty to Stealing Thousands of Dollars From Brides

A wedding photographer has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from brides after she allegedly took their fees and failed to show on the big day.

In 2022, eighteen brides complained about Olivia Seymour Photography being a no-show for their wedding and engagement photos.

Fourteen of those brides claimed Seymour, who is based in Collin County, Texas, did not show up to shoot their wedding days and missed many engagement shoots as well.

Complaints alleged that Seymour would take a deposit ranging from $300 to $800. The photographer would use Zelle or Venmo for payment but then fail to show up for the wedding or engagement shoot.

Seymour would then allegedly subcontract the work to another photographer or just stop responding to the consumer prior to the event.

Eventually, some of Seymour’s clients began talking to each other online and comparing stories about Seymour. Many brides would go on to share their disappointing experiences with local media and report the photographer to cops.

News outlets discovered that it was not just brides who were left upset by their experience with Seymour. Several photographers say they stepped in for Seymour but allegedly were not paid for their services.

Then, a year later in 2023, a deputy at the Collin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly also hired Seymour but the cop ended up being stood up by the photographer too.

According to a recent report by CBS News,, the deputy filed her own report about Seymour with the police, and the very next day the Collin County Sheriff’s Office got involved.

An investigator at the Collin County Sheriff’s Office began contacting the women who had spoken about their experiences with Seymour in the local press.

CBS News reports that the investigator found unhappy customers of Seymour dating back nearly two years. In court documents, the photographer’s behavior was accused as “not a mismanagement of business, but an intentional act to deceive and deprive.”

The sheriff’s office filed a felony theft charge against Seymour, alleging she owed 12 women more than $11,000 total.

The case dragged on for months with several delays, but Seymour has now pleaded guilty. The judge sentenced her to two years probation and ordered her to repay Jones and several others.

Seymour is also the target of five civil lawsuits from women who say they are owed money. However, according to CBS News, it appears as though Seymour’s photography business is still booking clients online.



Image credits: Feature photo licensed via Depositphotos.

