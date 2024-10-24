Korin Design Hopes a TSA Lock is Enough to Stop Thieves From Stealing Its Backpack

Korin Design’s new InstaPack is advertised as a versatile and “anti-theft” backpack for the traveling photographer. That second part relies on the fact it has an integrated TSA lock, which — given the ease of finding a TSA key — is putting a lot of stock in a known quantity.

Outside of that integrated TSA lock, the InstaPack doesn’t offer much beyond what is standard for travel photo backpacks. It features a camera cube system that is no different from any other on the market, side access, two exterior side pockets, a hidden pocket in the back, top access, water resistance, and an integrated system for routing a cable for recharging your devices on the go.

It doesn’t have any waist straps or shoulder adjustment, so as far as a travel backpack aimed at photographers, it’s pretty bare-bones. The key — which is evident by Korin Designs’ marketing — is in the promise of “anti-theft,” which relies on an integrated TSA lock and metal cable. The zippers to the main access hatch snap into the TSA lock and the bag also sports a retractable metal wire that can loop around a table and is held into place by one of those locked zipper handles.

If the bag is attached to a table or the inside of a car, that might be enough to prevent a smash-and-grab attack, which is common in most major cities. However, if a thief can get the bag off a wearer, even if the zippers are locked shut, a TSA lock won’t stop a thief for long.

TSA locks should never be used for security outside of airports since the lock is a very known quantity — there is no shortage of keys that are available to buy online from sources like Amazon and the lock is universal, meaning one key will work on all TSA locks. If that red diamond logo is present, the key will unlock it.

Five years ago, lock expert LockPickingLawyer made an excellent video on why TSA locks that sport the red diamond-shaped logo should never be relied on for actual security. For starters, the locks aren’t designed to resist force-able entry and are “trivially easy to pick” even without the widely available key.

“They don’t resist picking but frankly that’s probably okay because when used for their intended purpose, these secure luggage that’s in the custody of the TSA which of course is permitted and in some cases required to open and inspect your luggage. However, I often see locks with this little red symbol on gym lockers, electric panels, storage cabinets, and in a variety of other places and that is bad,” he says.

That little red logo can be seen on the InstaPack, too.

“Why is it so bad? It’s because these locks can all be opened with TSA master keys. You may be thinking well that’s not so bad only the TSA has them right? Well wrong. Not only are the dimensions of these master keys available online but you can download from the internet 3D printing plans for them. Let’s say making keys really isn’t your thing, that’s okay too because, for just a few bucks on the Internet, some of these master keys can be delivered to your door.”

While there are seven TSA locks, number seven seems to be the most common and he shows how one master key can open all of several TSA lock examples. For someone with a master key, opening a lock would look legitimate and would arouse no suspicion, too, making using a TSA lock for security use even less reliable.

“These locks have a place on TSA-screened luggage but they should never, ever be used for anything else,” he concludes.

Calling the inclusion of a TSA lock on the InstaPack “anti-theft” is probably a step too far, but it is possible to believe it would be perhaps a “theft deterrent.” At any rate, Korin Design plans to eventually sell the InstaPack starting at $229 when it starts shipping in February.

Image credits: Korin Design

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.