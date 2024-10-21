Practical Magic and Innovation’s new SmokeNinja Pro updates the company’s popular handheld fog machine system for photographers and videographers.

Spooky Season is entirely upon us, and with the SmokeNinja Pro, the latest update to the Practical Magic and Innovation (PMI) SmokeNinja handheld fog machine system, photographers and can dial in the specific cinematic foggy look needed. Unlike most fog machines, which are cumbersome large boxes that need to be hidden somewhere on the floor or under a table, the SmokeNinja Pro is a small and compact handheld unit that can fit in a pocket.

The base unit is small and hand-holdable, with the space for the fog cartage doubling as a hand grip. The unit has three buttons for shooting various modes: fog, dry ice, and steam; it also has a power button and USB-C port for charging. When using any of these modes, PMI states that the SmokeNinja Pro can deliver up to three minutes of continuous output, covering 1,000 square feet in a single burst.

Outside of its compact portability and overall size, PMI offers several accessories and nozzle to shape the fog effect further. The Hazer nozzle sends the fog through a fan attachment at a 45-degree angle, which can further spread the distance and reach of the various smoke effects.

There is also a brand new “Snowy Bubble” nozzle, which shoots out smoke-filled bubbles, simulating a snowfall effect. The size of the bubbles can even be changed to make larger bubbles. Co-founder Micky Wong said in a press release that the Snowy Bubble nozzle “will be perfect for wedding and family photographers.”

For more demanding spaces that require a substantial amount of fog, PMI also offers the Ninja Trident — a special handle grip that allows users to attach up to three SmokeNinja Pro units. PMI suggests the Trident can handle spaces up to 2,000 square feet. For larger sets that utilize a DMX system for operating lighting and effects systems on set, a DMX module lets shooters integrate a SmokeNinja Pro or multiple units via the Trident module into their DMX universe.

The SmokeNinja Pro starts at $200 and comes in two kits: The Hazer Kit, with the hazer fan attachment, and a traveling case, which runs for $230. The Trident Kit, which sports three units plus the Trident handle, sells for $690.

All three kits and the accessories are available on the Practical Magic and Innovation website.

Image credits: Photographs by Practical Magic and Innovation.