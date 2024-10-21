Clever Supply’s New Sidekick Pro Is a Compact Bag for Photographers On-the-Go

Clever Supply, makers of bags and straps built for photographers, launched the Sidekick Pro on Kickstarter, promising photographers a portable sling for their camera gear or a safe way to store gear in a large backpack or bag.

“Born from a desire for effortless on-the-go photography, the Sidekick Pro is the perfect bag to keep your camera by your side at all times,” Clever Supply explains.

The Sidekick Pro is a two-liter camera bag built to carry a photographer’s everyday kit. The bag, made of rugged materials, includes a removable padded insert to keep one’s gear safe. It also features numerous pockets — two exterior and three interior — for organizing and storing smaller accessories like memory cards and batteries. The Sidekick Pro’s exterior is made of a weather-resistant waxed canvas.

The two-liter interior is designed for cameras with one lens attached, per Clever Supply. The removable Clever Camera Cube offers added protection for smaller camera bodies but is also removable to create space for bigger camera bodies with larger lenses.

Thanks to its adjustable webbing strap, the Sidekick Pro is designed primarily to be worn as a crossbody sling bag. The wearer can rotate it to the front of their body to easily access the Sidekick Pro’s gear compartment and pockets and then swing it back around to have it on their back like a small backpack. The bag could also be worn around the hip, and the strap has a quick-release buckle.

Clever Supply argues there are plenty of large carrying solutions on the market that work well when someone needs to take a lot of gear. Still, these larger bags can be bulky and discourage photographers from bringing their cameras on spontaneous outings or when they will be out for a while. After all, a big backpack, while great for storing lots of gear, is sometimes overkill and can be inconvenient in many situations. That said, if someone wants to bring a larger bag, the Sidekick Pro or its removable camera carry insert can be tossed into a day bag, too.

Further, the company knows that many photographers don’t lug bulky professional DSLR cameras around these days. A lot of people use compact mirrorless cameras, which can sometimes be hard to retrieve from spacious camera-carrying solutions.

Pricing and Availability

The Clever Supply Sidekick Pro is available on Kickstarter in two colors, tan and black, and starts at $69 for “Super Early Bird” backers. The first bags are expected to ship in December, and the eventual retail price for the Sidekick Pro will be $99. Complete backing details are available on Kickstarter.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

Image credits: Clever Supply